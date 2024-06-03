Director Randeep Hooda Discusses Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

History buffs and Bollywood fans, rejoice! We recently sat down with director Randeep Hooda to discuss his latest film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic about the controversial Indian revolutionary figure. The movie, which premiered on ZEE5 Global in May 2024, has sparked discussions about Indian independence and the legacy of Savarkar.

Hooda doesn’t shy away from Savarkar’s complexities. “He was a product of his times,” Hooda says. “We can’t judge people from the past by today’s standards.” The film explores Savarkar’s role in the armed resistance movement against British rule, a lesser-known aspect of India’s struggle for freedom. But don’t expect a dry history lesson. Hooda, known for his action roles, brings a dynamic energy to the film. “I wanted to make this a story for a global audience,” he explains. “It’s not your typical Bollywood dance number kind of movie.” Think gangsters, fast-paced editing, and a soundtrack composed in France!

Of course, a film about Savarkar is bound to be controversial. Gandhi, the iconic leader of India’s non-violent independence movement, casts a long shadow. Hooda acknowledges this, but emphasizes that his film doesn’t diminish Gandhi’s role. “It simply shows the other side of the coin,” he says. “There were different ideologies at play.” The film has been praised for its acting and the willingness to challenge traditional narratives. However, some critics argue that it glorifies violence. Hooda disagrees. “The film shows the harsh realities of violence,” he says. “It’s not about making it look glamorous.”

Beyond Bollywood: A Look at ZEE5 Global

