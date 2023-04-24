Inside FROM: Victor and Donna Talk Season 2

In this interview, actors Scott McCord (Victor) and Elizabeth Saunders (Donna) discuss their MGM+ series FROM. The series features an incredible cast including Harold Perrineau, Scott McCord, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, and more.

Scott McCord is a Canadian actor known for his versatile range and dynamic performances on both the small and big screens. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, he has appeared in numerous TV series and films, showcasing his ability to portray a wide range of characters. Some of his notable roles include Dan Peters in “The Ocean Goes Fishing,” Danny Boudreau in “The Bridge,” and Owen Harris in “Total Drama Island.” In addition to his work as an actor, McCord is also a successful voice-over artist, lending his voice to several animated TV shows and video games. With his natural talent and hard work, Scott McCord has become a respected and beloved figure in the Canadian entertainment industry.

Elizabeth Saunders is a Canadian actress best known for her work in film and television. She has appeared in numerous TV shows such as “The Expanse,” “Orphan Black,” and “Private Eyes,” as well as in several feature films including “Shall We Dance,” “The Cry of the Owl,” and “The Lesser Blessed.” Saunders is known for her versatile acting skills and ability to bring depth and nuance to her roles. With a career spanning over a decade, she has established herself as a talented and dedicated performer who brings her A-game to every project she works on. In the upcoming season of “FROM,” Saunders plays a pivotal role and fans are eagerly anticipating her performance.

Scott McCord and Elizabeth Saunders Interview:

FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. In season two, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers.

The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) leading an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad (Honor Society). New series regulars joining Season Two include Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), AJ Simmons (Reacher) and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann).

Hope wears thin and tensions run high as a busload of unsuspecting newcomers arrives in town. Season Two of FROM will explore just how far the residents of this nightmarish place are willing to go to find answers, even as chilling new threats to their safety—and their sanity—begin to emerge.

