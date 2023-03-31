James Gunn Is Almost Ready to Start Casting Superman Legacy

James Gunn is an American film director, screenwriter, producer, and actor. He is best known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gunn wrote and directed the first two “Guardians of the Galaxy” films and is set to release the upcoming third installment in the franchise.

When rumors surfaced online that the director was in the final stages of casting the role of Superman he cleared the air. Gunn responded to tweets and let the world know that the rumors were not true. At this point, Gunn is currently making private lists and prepping materials for auditions. The news comes as some unreliable sources began trolling the director with fake news about the process. I won’t name names, to not give attention to them, but this is a hard lesson on what unfactual statements people will release online for attention.

Not true. Haven’t had a single talk with a single actor about the role. Just making private lists, prepping material for auditions. https://t.co/uvUaqCobaT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 30, 2023

Gunn is writing and directing “Superman: Legacy,” which will be the first feature film released as part of the overhauled DC Universe that Gunn and Peter Safran are spearheading as the new leaders of DC Studios. Per a first synopsis from Warner Bros., the superhero tentpole “tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Gunn also tweeted “Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t,” Gunn tweeted at the time. “We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them.”

“Superman: Legacy” is scheduled to open in theaters on July 11, 2025, from Warner Bros.