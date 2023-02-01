“Booster Gold” Coming To HBO MAX

Booster Gold fans stand up! James Gunn is announcing the release of a TV series as part of the new DCU slate coming from DC Studios. While Booster Gold isn’t a household name he does have a devoted fanbase to those who read his stories. Booster Gold is a character from the future who travels back in time to present himself as a superhero. James Gunn refers to him as a loser.

The news from Variety reads as follows:

Finally, there’s “Booster Gold,” which allows the DCU to fully stretch into outright comedy. While he may not be familiar to casual fans of DC, the character, also known as Mike Carter, is a fan favorite among devoted readers. Safran called Booster “a loser from the future who uses basic future technology to come back to today and pretend to be a superhero.”

In the 25th century, Mike is a disgraced former football star who uses a time machine on display in the Metropolis Space Museum.

Added Gunn, “Basically, ‘Booster Gold’ is imposter syndrome as a superhero.”

This character is the most underrated hero the multiverse has never known. I’m laughing at how they constantly use the word loser when describing the character. In the comics Booster regularly saves reality completely unbeknownst to the heroes of the DCU. I am a fan of the character and the humor in his stories. I can only hope that we get a blue and gold pairing with Ted Kord Blue Beetle.

