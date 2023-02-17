It is April 1940. The eyes of the world turn to Narvik, a small town in northern Norway, the source of the iron ore needed for Nazi Germany’s war machinery. Following two months of fierce winter warfare, Hitler suffers his first defeat.

“NARVIK” (2023): Heroic Norwegian beat back of Nazi invaders

Film Review

by John Smistad

If you are native to Norway, or of direct Norwegian descent as am I, and you are not proud as hell of what you watch in the new Word War II drama “Narvik”, then I can say to you only this……“Uff Dah, kampis!”

Best hang on to your fanny, friends

Director and Co-Writer Erik Skjoldbjærg have succeeded in constructing a relentlessly riveting and emotionally wrenching film of genuinely epic proportion. Skjoldbjærg cuts no corners in his magnificent chronicling of a true, though the egregiously under-recognized, narrative of profound human courage and perseverance. This is the remarkable story of the residents of a small Norwegian fishing village who rally together, rising up in resistance against German forces which have invaded and occupied their close-knit community. To hell with British shipping cooperation in recognition of Norway’s declaration of neutrality while the war raged across both Europe and Asia.

To these marauders, it represents a critical port they must secure to supply the Swedish iron ore necessary to fuel their assault on the world. To the inhabitants, it is home to centuries of proud Norwegian patriots.

An “army” of just two

Kristine Hartgen and Carl Martin Eggesbø are equally superb here as Ingrid and Army Korporal Gunnar Tofte, a young married couple with a just turned six-year-old son. Together, and each in their own way, they team with fellow townspeople to battle the ruthless Nazis who have claimed their land and waters for themselves. Facing impossible odds, they succeed in driving the enemy out of their fjord (sadly, within mere weeks Norway would succumb completely to Nazi domination). But not before their union is tested to the core, and the blood of far too many friends and family have been spilled in grim defiance.

The battle of Narvik marked Nazi Fuhrer Adolf Hitler’s first defeat in his maniacal mission to conquer the planet.

And it still stands as the largest battle ever fought on Norwegian soil.

May God Bless Norge that this deeply lamentable fact remains forever unchanged.

“Narvik” became the number one movie on Netflix in only its second day of streaming on the platform.

