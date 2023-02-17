James Gunn Lures Marvel Writer to DC

James Gunn is hard at work as the newly appointed Co-CEO of DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran are undoubtedly working hard to round out the talent pool for the recently announced DCU Slate. Now most fans gravitate toward casting news to get an idea of who will portray their favorite characters. This makes sense, and it’s fine, but there are a lot more names that roll at the end credits of the movie.

Jeremy Slater is a writer I’ve talked about before as a writer of the Disney+ series Moon Knight and the movie Mortal Kombat. Slater is enjoying a wave of success that seems to be carrying him into the green pastures of the new DCU. Here’s what we found on Gizmodo:

Who is helping you build this overarching saga? Gunn: Tom King has been my partner throughout all of this. He was giving me answers to shit before I took the job. So me, him, Christal Henry who worked on Watchmen and is doing Waller, Christina Hodson who wrote The Flash. Drew Goddard, who you guys probably know. Jeremy Slater, who just did Moon Knight. That group of people we’ve been meeting with and, you know, putting all of this together.

I really like seeing Jeremy Slater’s name included in this team of writers putting things together for the DCU. He has a solid understanding of a lot of the source material and I usually like the projects he works on. Tom King’s inclusion in this list is an incredibly welcome surprise and I’m giddy at the way James Gunn is describing Tom’s involvement.

Overall I am very pleased with the writers and their diverse backgrounds. Tom King is a former CIA agent turned comic book writer. Drew Goddard made Daredevil for Netflix so ’nuff said there. Christal Henry is a writing goddess and DC Studios is lucky to have her. Her work on the Emmy award-winning season of The Watchmen for HBO is legendary.

What do you guys think of this motley team of writers? Any good?

That’s all I have for this one…