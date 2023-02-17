‘Plane’ Sequel ‘Ship’ with Mike Colter Returning

Mike Colter is a favorite around here after masterfully adding the term ‘Coffee‘ into the human lexicon. He’s portrayed the protector of Harlem in Marvel’s Luke Cage series that aired on Netflix. He’s starred in Evil for a few years on Paramount+. Heck, we even see him protect a group of innocent civilians in the recently released movie Plane. Now we’re learning he’s going to save the day again but this time at sea in a sequel to Plane called ‘Ship’:

Mike Colter has jumped on board Ship, the sequel to the original Lionsgate thriller Plane.

The follow-up, set on a cargo ship, will focus on Colter’s character from Plane, accused murderer and former French Legionnaire Louis Gaspare.

The sequel will see Gaspare hop aboard a cargo ship in East Asia to escape the Philippines, only to discover the vessel is being used as a ferry for a human trafficking ring. That has Gaspare joining with the second mate/navigator to take down the ship’s corrupt captain, keep its innocent passengers safe and liberate its captives.

The movie sounds like a smart move for Lionsgate if they’re able to get this out soon enough. The movie is looking to film in late 2023 and I assume they want to release this sometime in 2024. I really like Plane and I think Mike Colter did his best to steal the show in that movie. It looks like it’s working with him starring in the spinoff/sequel.

I like that he’s getting more work. I hope Marvel keeps his number close. What do you guys think of the news about Ship?

That’s all for this one…