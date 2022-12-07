Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Trailer Teases Some Intensely Sad Moments

Before he officially took over DC Studios for Warner Bros., James Gunn completed his trilogy of the Guardians movies for Marvel Studios. And now we finally have the first look at the full Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 trailer, and it looks emotional. Read on to find out why this new trailer is giving me all of the feels. All of them!

The Guardians Were Sad Last Time We Saw Them

Before we get to the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 trailer, we have to see where we left them off. Spoilers for the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe incoming!

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Gamora (Zoe Saldana) was dead, with Thanos sacrificing her for the Soul Stone. However, due to the complicated nature of Time Travel, a Gamora from the past is now running around in our present. Peter (Chris Lord) is obviously sad about the whole time, having finally professed his love to her in the previous films before Endgame.

After going off to find Gamora, apparently, they’ve been superheroing all over the universe with Thor. So seems that the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3’s major story is going to be finding and reuniting with this Gamora. But this isn’t the Gamora that loves Peter, so that’s going to be awkward. So the story definitely seems like there’s going to be some sad moments in Vol 3. But there’s so much more to it than that. Apparently.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Trailer Brings On The Feels

The trailer is the usual Guardians and James Gunn tone of amazing visuals, great comedy and some more than usual emotional moments. While Gunn has always combined the funny with the feels, it looks like Vol 3 might be more emotional than we expected.

It looks like we’re getting an origin story for Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper), which was briefly hinted at in the first Guardians movie. Given all the emotional moments in the trailer with Rocket, the internet is assuming that Vol 3 will see Rocket’s death. Which, honestly, I am not entirely ready for. Shots of Mantis (Pom Klementiff) and Peter looking down and bawling their eyes out further lend credence to these theories. I am not ready, you guys!

Vol. 3 will be Gunn’s last MCU movie, and he’s confirmed that it’s the completion of the story featuring these characters that he wanted to tell. So a death may definitely be inevitable. But who dies, is the real question.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 releases on May 5, 2023, in theatres only.

Are you excited for the last chapter of this version of the Guardians Of The Galaxy? Let me know in the comments below.

