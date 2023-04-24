Chicago: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3 Advance Screening Giveaway

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Would you like to see GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3, starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening of GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

(L-R): Zoe Saldana as Gamora and Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Photo by Jessica Miglio. © 2022 MARVEL.

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago
Wednesday, May 3rd
7:00pm

About GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3:

In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3 Trailer:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. © 2023 MARVEL.

Director: James Gunn
Writer(s): James Gunn
Stars: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Maria Bakalova
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3 hits theaters May 5, 2023. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

About Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Emmanuel is a Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He freelances as a writer and video content creator for sites such as MovieTickets.com. Be sure to join the other 33K+ fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Feel free to contact him with any professional inquiries: [email protected]

