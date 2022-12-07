Top 10 Christmas Movies to Stream

With the rise of online casinos as a fun and convenient form of leisure, with free spins no deposit bonuses offered to new and existing players, it’s no wonder that more people are choosing at home entertainments such as Netflix, HBO and Prime.

These wonderful streaming platforms have given millions of viewers the opportunity to see thousands of movies and tv shows! At this very moment we have Tim Burton tv shows trending on Netflix and HBO like The White Lotus or The Last Night in Soho.

However, as the cold December weather creeps in, those feel-good Christmas movies are suddenly taking up the spotlight. So, let’s go over our top 10 favourite Christmas movies to stream!

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

This movie is hallmarked in its fame as the Christmas chick flick! The movie follows our protagonist Bridget Jones, who is a little unlucky in love – and also a little clumsy. Now come our two studs, Mark Darcy and Daniel Cleaver who vie for her affections. There’s a lot of second-hand embarrassment in this movie, but that’s also what makes it so relatable. With another two successful sequels, this is one Christmas movie to keep on the nice list! Available to stream on Prime!

The Lodge (2019)

This Christmas psychological horror is about a soon to be stepmother who is stuck in a lodge with her fiancé and his two kids during Christmas. The movie follows Grace Marshall, the sole survivor to a catholic cult, who has her own personal scars and traumas to overcome. While in this lodge, Grace and the kids experience some strange happenings and disturbing visions. What exactly is haunting Grace, and will she survive in this lodge she’s trapped in to celebrate Christmas with her new family? If you want to know, you can stream this movie on Netflix.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Considered to be one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time, it was nominated for five Oscar awards and has been added to the Library of Congress under the National Film Registry. The movie follows a desperate George Bailey, a man who spends his entire life helping his family and community, while his own dreams were crushed under the weight of responsibility and misfortunes. Although it sounds rather dark, George is shown a glimpse of the world if he were to not exist, leading to his realization that his life really is wonderful. As the angel Clarence says, ‘no man is a failure who has friends’. This classic movie is available to stream on Prime.

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

With the current success of Tim Burton on Netflix, his earlier works include a cult classic with Edward Scissorhands, starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder. Although it’s not your typical Christmas movie, it is one that has become revered as Tim Burton’s most well-known works. It follows a humanoid called Edward who has scissors for hands as he is adopted by a human family into the fold of society. The iconic scene between Kim and Edward as he carves the ice sculpture is seared into the heads of all tragic romance lovers. If you’re looking for happy family Christmas movie, then this isn’t the one for you. This gothic Christmas movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime!

Die Hard (1988)

Is it a Christmas movie? Or is it not? Many would say yes, as this action-packed movie is set during the Christmas Holidays and is a ‘die hard’ favourite among the fans. The movie follows John McClane, an NYPD cop, who sets out on Christmas Eve to meet his estranged wife. However, Hans Gruber has other plans for him as he occupies and hijacks McClane’s wife’s place of work to steal $640 million dollars. With John McClane being the only one inside that can help save his wife, a whole sequence of events lead to the iconic line of ‘Yippee-ki-yay’! The movie is available to stream on Disney +.

Bad Santa (2003)

This black comedy is one for the adults for sure! Starring Billy Bob Thornton as Willie, a drunk conman who burgles departments stores during Christmas is going through a crisis with his partner in crime. However, one day he comes across a bullied kid, while dressed as Santa, who he slowly begins an unlikely friendship with. With some more crimes along the way, Willie learns some valuable life lessons. Although this is a much darker Christmas movie, it still imparts a valuable life lesson that anyone can start over a new leaf – along with some laughter along the way. Available to stream on Prime!

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)

This Christmas adventure tells a heartfelt love story between two best friends who became estranged (after the last movie). Having escaped Guantanamo Bay, Harold has turned his life around and is thriving with a wife and a successful business on Wall Street. Kumar, on the other hand, is still a mess. As fate has plans to get them together again, follow them on their journey of what Christmas is all about – shootouts, the Russian mob and old greeting old inmates. Available to stream on Prime.

Black Christmas (1974)

This Christmas slasher movie follows a group of sorority sisters who receive that doomed phone call during their Christmas party, which begins a series of violent of bloody killings. However, did you know this movie was inspired by an urban legend known as ‘the babysitter and the man upstairs’? This slasher movie is one of the first movies in its genre and has cult following of its own. This scary Christmas movie is available to watch on Plex or Amazon Prime!

Go (1999)

In this all-star cast movie, this comedy crime movie takes place around Christmas and follows the lives of many while it switches narratives. This ensemble cast are all facing their own troubles in LA while some try to pay rent, others to to get away from the police, and others cause trouble for the police. This high-stakes movie is not for the feint hearted, but it does give you a glimpse into the troublesome lives that others may be facing. This old cult classic is available to stream on Apple TV and Prime.

So there you have it. Your Christmas movie list is sorted this December, with our list of at home movies to watch. Whether you want to laugh, cry, or bask in some romance – these Christmas movies will definitely tick those buckets.