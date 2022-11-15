Hosts Anthony Whyte and Emmanuel “E-man” Noisette’s OFFICIAL reaction to the new movie Black Panther Wakanda Forever!

This is part 1 in a 2-part series of our Black Panther Wakanda Forever Reaction. In this episode, we dive headfirst and discuss the elephant in the room. The elephant is Marvel’s decision to portray the death and funeral of the character King T’Challa in our Black Panther Wakanda Forever Reaction. We also discuss what we enjoy about Black Panther Wakanda Forever but we also discuss what we consider to be story issues. This is the first of 2 parts of our Black Panther Wakanda Forever reaction.

In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli.

The Correct Opinion is the OFFICIAL Podcast of The Movie Blog.

Thank you for watching our Black Panther Wakanda Forever Reaction Check out our other videos:

Movie News and Discussion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgeVZ_sGL5I&list=PLsD5qP1WqKt4LOWxLBOIE0N8hGp235x9D

Celebrity Interviews and Discussion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pFCxp0NXE8&list=PLsD5qP1WqKt5AfUbgA-dOKiPXZtGLZO8Y

Movie Reviews and Reactions

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnuU0zDc0Dc&list=PLsD5qP1WqKt5wStb-WVy1iupfrOcRTvce

The Correct Opinion Show

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGqhd5GApHo&list=PLsD5qP1WqKt6nLZyvyTbfbKcVcs8HT-KE&t=0s

Also, check out and sign the Recast T’Challa change.org petition created by E-Man right here on this show! Check out our reaction and explanation as to what Recast T’challa IS and what it ISN’T.

Please consider subscribing to The Movie Blog on YouTube to keep up with all the latest episodes and conversations on our official channel.

#wakandaforever #tchalla #blackpanthermovie