Warner Bros. officially dropped the first trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released on December 21, 2022, and features Zachary Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Lucy Liu, Hellen Mirren, Djimon Hounsou, and Rachel Zegler. Until recently, plot details were yet unknown; however, we now know that Shazam and his family will face off against angry gods hell-bent on destroying the earth.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a follow-up to the 2019 film Shazam!. Set in the DC Comics Extended Universe, Shazam! followed a young foster child named Billy Batson, who after encountering the wizard Shazam, gained superpowers. His powers consist of flight, super strength, super speed, and nigh-invulnerability. Alongside his foster family, Billy Batson – as the superhero Shazam – saved the day from the forces of evil. Shazam! Fury of the Gods looks to pick up where the first one left off and explore the DCEU even further.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The trailer sets up the plot of the film nicely and introduces Hellen Mirren as Hespera and Lucy Liu as Kalypso. The new trailer also shows us what Billy Batson and his foster family have been up to since the first film. They continue to fight crime but in Shazam’s own words, “Everyone is doing their own thing.” They will no doubt have to band together to fight off the evil goddesses and their evil plan. You can check out the first full trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods below:

To be honest, this trailer doesn’t really get me all that excited for the Shazam! Fury Of The Gods. Sure, it has its moments but it seems basically like a rehash of the first film. Shazam and his family fight evil and save the world, round 2. It’s just the first trailer, so I’m gonna withhold judgment on the whole until I see the film. With that being said, some of the jokes work and it does look and feel like it fits in the DCEU. Maybe the full film will blow everyone away, but for now, it just seems like a decent follow-up to a pretty good film. I will say that Zachary Levi is great in the role and I’m excited to see him back for the sequel. You can catch Shazam! Fury of the Gods in theaters on December 21, 2022.

Source: Warner Bros.