Marvel Studios: What’s Coming Next?

Marvel Studios knows how to keep us on the edge of our seats. They’ve recently announced two untitled movies slotted for release in 2027. Speculation is running wild, and there are some rumors that might just blow your mind—like discovering your favorite character has been a Skrull all along.

The Avengers Secret Wars Finale

First things first: “Avengers Secret Wars.” This highly anticipated film is set to wrap up the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. It promises to be an epic conclusion with more twists and turns than a Loki scheme. But what happens after the Multiverse Saga? Marvel has dates reserved for July 23, 2027, and November 5, 2027, but hasn’t revealed the titles. Let’s delve into the possibilities.

Marvel’s Mystery Dates

We’ve got a few candidates for these dates. Think “X-Men Reboot” and “Spider-Man 4.” These films could usher in a new era for the MCU. Here’s why:

X-Men Reboot: The X-Men have been teasing their arrival in the MCU for years now. Remember those subtle nods to mutants in “WandaVision” and “Ms. Marvel“? It’s only a matter of time before we see a full-fledged X-Men team. What better way to start a new saga than with one of Marvel’s most beloved teams? Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland’s Peter Parker has captured hearts across the globe. After the events of “No Way Home,” there’s a lot of curiosity about what’s next for Spidey. Will he team up with new allies or face off against old foes? Either way, Spider-Man 4 is bound to be a box-office hit.

Other Contenders

Marvel Studios has a slew of projects in the pipeline. Here are some other films that might fit those 2027 slots:

Armor Wars : Originally planned as a Disney+ series, “Armor Wars” is now being developed as a movie. Don Cheadle’s War Machine is set to lead this story, which could be a technological thriller for the ages.

: Originally planned as a Disney+ series, “Armor Wars” is now being developed as a movie. Don Cheadle’s War Machine is set to lead this story, which could be a technological thriller for the ages. Shang-Chi 2 : After the success of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” a sequel is a no-brainer. The first film introduced a world of martial arts and mysticism that fans are eager to revisit.

: After the success of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” a sequel is a no-brainer. The first film introduced a world of martial arts and mysticism that fans are eager to revisit. Doctor Strange 3: The post-credit scenes in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” teased more magical adventures. A third film could dive deeper into the multiverse and its consequences.

The X-Men bring a fresh yet familiar vibe. They’ve been Marvel staples for decades and their introduction into the MCU would be monumental. Spider-Man, on the other hand, already has a well-established fan base. Releasing these films post-Secret Wars would give fans a mix of new beginnings and continued adventures.

What to Expect from the MCU

Both films could set the stage for the next big saga. The X-Men reboot might explore the rise of mutants in the MCU, while Spider-Man 4 could show Peter Parker navigating a world post-Multiverse madness. Either way, these films are likely to be key players in the MCU’s future.

Marvel Studios never fails to surprise and excite. With the upcoming release of “Avengers Secret Wars” and the potential for films like “X-Men Reboot” and “Spider-Man 4,” the future of the MCU looks brighter than Tony Stark’s arc reactor. Keep your calendars marked and stay tuned for more Marvel magic!