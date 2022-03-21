Zack Snyder teases The Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder is a master at getting my attention. Every once in a while Snyder fans will revive the hashtag and get it to trend on Twitter. Zack Snyder furthers that excitement by tweeting on the anniversary of the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Check out the tweet for yourself:

The Entire World Becomes A Justice League.

Again, this man is a master at getting my attention. The dates listed are the release dates of both versions of Justice League. The Lifebuoy and heart in the middle is a nice touch to the fans. The big thing for me is the tease that Snyder leaves by saying that this means something.

What does it mean?

Anyway, that’s all I have for this one.

