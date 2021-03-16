Does the Snyder Cut justify a Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad?

Was Coming 2 America judged correctly? Does The Snyder Cut’s existence now justify an Ayer Cut of The Suicide Squad? Last, is Agatha or Wanda the TRUE villain of WandaVision?

All of this and more in Episode 9 of The Correct Opinion:

Does The Snyder Cut of Justice League Justify an Ayer cut of Suicide Squad?

We tend to publish these without dedicating a post to them here on the site so don’t forget to Subscribe to our YouTube channel and enable notifications to join up with us as soon as they’re published!

[The Movie Blog Online]