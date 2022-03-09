Obi Wan Kenobi Trailer from Disney Plus

Disney has just surprised fans with the release of the first trailer for Obi Wan Kenobi. Fans are eagerly awaiting details on this series since the announcement and this trailer is our first glimpse. Let’s check it out:

This trailer brings excitement that I didn’t know I could have for Star Wars. I love the premise of the Sith hunting the remaining Jedi. This trailer confirms that the show looks to take place on Tatooine and will revolve around Obi Wan hiding from The Empire. I really enjoy the tease for the rematch of the century between Obi Wan and Anakin Skywalker.

The trailer leaves the door open for the appearance of other Jedi in this show. I’m curious if this show will show us more of Ahsoka and her interacting with Obi Wan.

I’m not familiar with the expanded lore of Star Wars. Who the heck are all these Sith?!

What do you think of the first look? Let’s chat in the comments while I work on this video.