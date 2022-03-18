Netflix cracking down on password sharing

A lot of people share their passwords. It sounds like a bad idea unless you’re talking about a streaming service then it’s welcome. College students across the country use the credentials of family members on streaming apps. Netflix is aware and is taking steps to make someone pay:

…with Netflix attempting to find a way to cut back on this practice by implementing an extra fee on top of the subscription cost to add users outside the main household. This experiment will start rolling out in the coming weeks and will be tested in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. The fee for this experiment will be roughly 30% of the cost of a Basic plan, which would equate to a $3-4 fee for subscribers in the US.

Netflix has recently increased its rates for subscribers. This new fee is in addition to previous price increases for the subscription service. The post also shares that Netflix is working on allowing users to transfer profiles to a new account. I don’t see specific information on when this will expand outside of the 3 countries named. The blog post added:

“We recognize that people have many entertainment choices, so we want to ensure any new features are flexible and useful for members, whose subscriptions fund all our great TV and films. We’ll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world.”

