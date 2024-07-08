Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix Series: Sony’s Big Plan Hits a Snag

Edited July 8th: Edits to remove causality as it has not been confirmed that the allegations are the cause of the cancellation of the Netflix show Horizon Zero Dawn.

Hold onto your spears, Nora comrades! The dream of a live-action Horizon Zero Dawn series on Netflix seems to have vanished faster than a Scrapper scuttling into the tall grass. In a surprising turn of events, Netflix’s highly anticipated live-action adaptation of “Horizon Zero Dawn” seems to have hit a major roadblock. Initially announced by Netflix and Sony, the series had fans eagerly waiting to see Aloy’s post-apocalyptic world come to life on their screens. However, the project has reportedly been scrapped and may have been related to serious allegations against the planned showrunner, Steve Blackman, known for his work on “The Umbrella Academy.”

Remember all that hype last year? When Netflix and Sony first announced the “Horizon Zero Dawn” series, the excitement was palpable. Sony and Netflix were teaming up to bring Aloy’s robot-battling adventures to life. We were picturing epic battles with Watchers and Thunderjaws, all rendered in glorious CGI. Well, buckle up for a plot twist more surprising than Sylens’ latest scheme. The show, rumored to be titled Horizon 2074, has reportedly been scrapped. The game, developed by Guerrilla Games, has been a massive hit since its release in 2017, and its sequel, “Horizon Forbidden West,” only increased its popularity.

Steve Blackman

Why the sudden shutdown? Steve Blackman, who was supposed to helm the series, brought with him a significant pedigree, having successfully adapted “The Umbrella Academy” for Netflix. However, Rolling Stone’s Cheyenne Roundtree reported that Blackman is also facing multiple allegations of creating a toxic workplace. Yikes! Former staff members have accused Blackman of “bullying, manipulative, and retaliatory behavior,” which he has denied. We’re talking about a “long history of bullying and manipulation” according to a dozen former staff members.

Despite his denials, the controversy may have been enough for Netflix to pull the plug on the series, at least for now.

Sony’s Silence

Sony, which owns the rights to the “Horizon Zero Dawn” franchise, has remained silent on the issue. There hasn’t been any official comment from either Sony or Netflix about the future of the Horizon TV show. This silence leaves fans in limbo, wondering if they will ever see Aloy’s adventures on the small screen.

Guerrilla Games Keeps the Horizon Alive

Despite the setback with the Netflix series, Guerrilla Games has assured fans that the “Horizon” universe is far from dead. The developers have big plans for the franchise. A Lego spin-off, “Lego Horizon Adventures,” is set to release this year, which should provide some solace for fans. Additionally, Guerrilla Games is working on an online offshoot of the series, separate from the rumored Horizon MMO that has been in talks for years.

The news of the “Horizon Zero Dawn” Netflix series being scrapped is undoubtedly disappointing for fans who were eagerly awaiting its release. The controversy surrounding Steve Blackman has thrown a wrench in the works, but the franchise’s future still looks bright with various projects in the pipeline. While we may have to wait a bit longer to see Aloy on the small screen, there’s plenty to look forward to in the “Horizon” universe.

So, keep your Focus on the horizon (pun intended) because the adventures of Aloy are far from over. Whether through new games, Lego adventures, or maybe even a revived live-action series, the world of “Horizon Zero Dawn” will continue to captivate audiences.

(Source: Games Radar)