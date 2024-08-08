Blue Eye Samurai Review: Netflix’s Hidden Gem You Have To Watch

Blue Eye Samurai on Netflix is a breathtaking animated series that merges the essence of feudal Japan with modern action storytelling. The series centers around a determined and highly skilled female samurai on a quest for vengeance. What starts as a seemingly simple tale of revenge quickly evolves into a complex narrative, rich with character development, unexpected twists, and a deep dive into the emotional turmoil of its lead character. The story progresses with an intensity that escalates with each episode, drawing viewers into a world of beautifully animated violence, poignant character moments, and an exploration of the samurai’s internal and external battles.

The Good:

The first thing to note is the stellar performance of the series’ protagonist, a character brought to life with such depth and nuance that you can’t help but be drawn into her journey. As the story unfolds, the animation captures not only the physicality of the samurai’s battles but also the internal conflict she faces. The character’s journey is as much about overcoming personal demons as it is about exacting revenge, making for a compelling watch. The supporting characters are equally well-developed, each adding layers to the story and pushing the protagonist in new and unexpected directions.

What truly sets Blue Eye Samurai apart is its masterful storytelling. The show takes its time to build its world and characters, allowing viewers to become fully immersed. By the fourth or fifth episode, the series kicks into high gear, delivering some of the most intense and bloody action scenes seen in animated television. But it’s not just the action that stands out; it’s how the series balances this with quieter moments of introspection and character development. The rich story, coupled with the stunning animation, makes this one of Netflix’s best offerings in recent memory.

The Bad:

While there’s much to praise about Blue Eye Samurai, there are a few minor drawbacks. The show’s pacing can be a bit slow at the start, which might deter some viewers from continuing. However, this slow burn is essential for setting up the explosive payoff that comes later. Additionally, the show’s mature themes and graphic violence may not be suitable for all audiences, which is something to be mindful of before diving in.

The Verdict:

Blue Eye Samurai is a triumph of storytelling and animation. It’s a series that will keep you on the edge of your seat with its intense action scenes, while also pulling at your heartstrings with its deep character development. This is a show that doesn’t just entertain; it resonates on a deeper level, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating what will come next. With its unique blend of feudal Japanese culture, modern action, and complex characters, this series is a must-watch for fans of both animation and samurai tales.

Director: Jane Wu

Writer(s): Michael Green, Amber Noizumi

Stars: Maya Erskine, George Takei, Masi Oka, Randall Park, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Brenda Song, Darren Barnet, Kenneth Branagh

Blue Eye Samurai is currently streaming on Netflix. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Blue Eye Samurai Review: Netflix's Hidden Gem You Have To Watch Acting - 9/10 9/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9/10 9/10

Plot/Screenplay - 9/10 9/10

Setting/Theme - 10/10 10/10

Watchability - 10/10 10/10

Rewatchability - 10/10 10/10 Overall 9.5/10 9.5/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)