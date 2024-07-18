Charlize Theron Promises “Old Guard 2” is Coming Soon on Netflix

Charlize Theron recently reassured fans that “Old Guard 2” is on its way, despite facing some delays. The sequel, which wrapped up shooting about two years ago, got stuck in post-production due to changes at Netflix. But Theron is confident that the movie will be released soon. Theron, who stars as the immortal warrior Andy, said that Netflix went through significant changes, which paused their post-production five weeks in. However, she’s remained optimistic and excited about the project. According to Theron, “It’s really good. It’s a really important film to us. I only wanted to do it if we could make it amazing. I really love this movie.”

A Quick Recap: The First “Old Guard”

The first “Old Guard” dropped in 2020 and was a hit, reaching 72 million households in its first four weeks. Based on Greg Rucka’s comic book, the film was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and stars Theron as the leader of a group of superhero-like immortals. They’ve kept their existence a secret for centuries, but their lives are thrown into chaos when a villainous pharmaceutical CEO tries to replicate their DNA for profit.

What to Expect in “Old Guard 2”

The second installment, directed by Victoria Mahoney, sees Theron reprising her role alongside returning cast members Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Exciting new additions include Uma Thurman and Henry Golding. The sequel aims to build on the thrilling and emotional story of the first movie, promising even more action and character development.

The production hit a snag partly due to the changeover at Netflix and also because of the actors’ and writers’ strikes. Despite these hurdles, Theron is excited about the progress and confident in the film’s quality. She believes it’s crucial for the film to be amazing, given its significance to the team.

Future of the Franchise

In a tantalizing teaser, producer Marc Evans hinted at the possibility of a trilogy. “There’s an ending to No. 2 that kind of demands a No. 3, which makes me very happy,” Evans told Variety. This suggests that fans can look forward to even more adventures from Andy and her team of immortals.

Beyond the movie, Theron has also ventured into the dance world, opening The Six Compound dance studio in Burbank. She’s passionate about giving young people a space to dream and escape their everyday lives.

Conclusion

While fans eagerly await the release of “Old Guard 2,” the delays have only increased anticipation. With Charlize Theron leading a stellar cast and the promise of more immortals’ adventures, the sequel is set to deliver. Keep an eye out on Netflix for when this action-packed film finally drops. And, while you wait, maybe check out some classic “Toxic Avenger” to pass the time!

(Source: Variety)