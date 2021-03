Does Paramount Plus stand a chance? Jeepers Creepers Reborn announced? Why is train to Busan getting an American remake?

All of this and more in Episode 8 of The Correct Opinion:

Does The Snyder Cut of Justice League Justify an Ayer cut of Suicide Squad?

We tend to publish these without dedicating a post to them here on the site so don’t forget to Subscribe to our YouTube channel and enable notifications to join up with us as soon as they’re published!

[The Movie Blog Online]