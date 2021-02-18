Who is Wanda’s Scientific Friend? Is Loki controlling Wanda?

On the latest installment of The Correct Opinion we discuss whether or not either Loki or Mephisto could be the possible outside source manipulating Wanda. Also, there are a couple of other underlying mysteries that have not yet been revealed in WandaVision. Who is Monica’s scientific friend that will help her back into WestView? Could it marvel be ready to introduce Hank McCoy or Reed Richards? Or could it possibly be someone else who’s been hinted, like Amadeus Cho?

Here’s The Correct Opinion.