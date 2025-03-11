WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix Results from March 10

WWE Monday Night Raw aired live on Netflix from the iconic Madison Square Garden on March 10, 2025, delivering a night full of surprises, intense rivalries, and a brutal steel cage showdown. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee provided commentary as WWE superstars battled for dominance on the road to WrestleMania 41.

Here’s a full breakdown of the night’s matches and results.

Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

The night kicked off with Jey Uso stepping into the ring against Grayson Waller, who had Austin Theory in his corner. Uso dominated the match, securing a pinfall victory. However, Theory quickly launched an attack on Uso, leading to a two-on-one assault. Despite the numbers disadvantage, Jey held his ground—until World Heavyweight Champion Gunther blindsided him, locking in a sleeper hold that left Uso unconscious in the ring.

The New Day vs. The LWO

The tag team match between The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) and The LWO (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee) turned controversial when a mysterious masked luchador attacked The LWO. The distraction allowed The New Day to pick up a pinfall victory. Moments later, the attacker unmasked, revealing Chad Gable, shocking the WWE Universe.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley – No. 1 Contender’s Match

Raquel Rodriguez, backed by Liv Morgan and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, faced Bayley for a shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. With Morgan and Mysterio providing crucial interference, Rodriguez secured the pinfall victory, earning her place as the next challenger for the title.

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins – Steel Cage Match

The highly anticipated steel cage match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins was a brutal showdown filled with high-risk moves and intense drama. Just when it seemed like Punk was closing in on victory, Roman Reigns made his shocking return, dragging Rollins out of the cage. However, this accidental interference meant Rollins won the match by escaping first.

Reigns then turned his fury toward Paul Heyman, who had aligned himself with Punk. The Tribal Chief attacked Punk, making a strong statement as the show ended with Reigns standing tall.

Other Highlights from the Night

Andrew Schulz , comedian and actor, appeared as a special guest to promote his Netflix special Life.

, comedian and actor, appeared as a special guest to promote his Netflix special Life. Schulz also participated in a segment with Logan Paul and AJ Styles , adding to the night’s entertainment.

, adding to the night’s entertainment. Cody Rhodes and IYO SKY made appearances, further building anticipation for their WrestleMania matches.

Where to Watch WWE Raw

Catch WWE Monday Night Raw every Monday night on Netflix at 8 PM ET as the road to WrestleMania 41 heats up!