Brace Yourselves For Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut As “Fateh”!

Be prepared to witness Sonu Sood in his never-seen action avatar! He makes his directorial debut with the Hindi action-thriller titled “Fateh” which hit the Bollywood big screens on January 10, 2025. With himself as the titular lead, Fateh also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz.

Fateh (2025) Synopsis:

Cybercrime, the word is a high alert nowadays. Many innocent people fall victim to cyber criminals who ply online to track and harm their prey. Be it financial fraud, brutal killings, or pornographic content, cybercrime involves everything.

An ex-special-ops officer, Fateh Singh (Sonu Sood), embarks on a mission to destroy a cybercrime syndicate that was robbing Indian citizens of their hard-earned money. Not just that, this cyber mafia even conducted merciless killings of innocent individuals in an electric chair which they streamed online for views.

Starring Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez

What really put Fateh Singh on this dangerous mission? He was doing well handling his village dairy farm! It was a simple girl in his village named Nimrit Kaur who fell prey to this murderous syndicate. They had kidnapped her. Fateh along with an ethical hacker, Khushi (Jacqueline Fernandez), must track and rescue her from the cyber mafia before it’s too late!

The Good:

Forget about the acting here. Sonu Sood might not be a great actor but in this action-thriller, where he is the writer, producer, director, and titular lead, he has performed some screen-blasting and bone-chilling action! If you have watched the bloodbath in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, well, then let me tell you that Fateh has even more serious bloody, and gory sequences.

Extreme gun violence, bloody fist fights, and vicious killings with knives, pointed objects, and axes; such sequences consume major parts of the aggressive screenplay. The action choreography here is raw and intense, perhaps even more than Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo Series.

Fateh has some applaudable dialogues. In fact, the best and funniest dialogue that I ever heard was not from Sonu Sood, but from one of the villains who was trying to intimidate and degrade him before a mass massacre happened. “Har che footiya Bachchan nahi hota!” that’s what he said. Meaning, “Every six-footer is not Amitabh Bachchan”.

Naseeruddin Shah as the lead cyber gangster Raza, and Vijay Raaz as his right hand Satya Prakash were the antagonists and they gave brilliant performances. The editing has been kept crisp and the sequences are fast-tracked although the screenplay fluctuates back and forth at times. The film’s duration is just 2 hours and 10 minutes. The cinematography included wonderful scenic views of rural Punjab, San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge as well as Dubai.

The Bad:

Even with the sharp editing, there were certain stretchy moments within the screenplay as a story comprising cybercrime and loan fraud can be, at times, complex for ordinary audiences to understand. The first half seemed a bit loose but as the screenplay proceeded, it picked up pace.

There were scenes where Fateh destroyed hundreds of henchmen. The kill count in this violent action-thriller is massive. However, a certain action sequence involving hundreds of henchmen confronting Fateh in the climax was exactly similar to that of Animal. I don’t know if that sequence was copied from Animal or if the makers of Animal had taken the idea from Sonu Sood for their scene.

The immense number of killings in the end made this movie as toxic as Animal. Moreover, Naseeruddin Shah has aged and I was thinking that Sonu Sood as Fateh would spare the old man at least, even though he was a criminal. I really felt pity for him in the end although he was the lead villain. But wait! Fateh Singh shot the unarmed old man mercilessly! Sorry for spoiling the thrill for you readers, but I had to bring this point to your notice. Because if I were in Fateh’s place, after demolishing all the evil villains, I would have at least spared that unarmed old man who sat down to talk to me. He told Fateh before getting killed, “There are no good or bad people, just unfortunate people”.

The Verdict:

Combining action and suspense, Fateh is a big-screen entertainer! Although there are no impressive tracks in this movie, the bouncy track “Hitman” during the end credits by singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh added some life.

Fateh killed maybe more than a thousand people in the movie, walked free, and continued handling his dairy farm in Punjab. The fact is that while watching toxic action thrillers like this, you only need to enjoy and ought to leave your logic at home!

Acting - 7.5/10 7.5/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9/10 9/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8/10 8/10

Setting/Theme - 7/10 7/10

Watchability - 8/10 8/10

Overall 7.5/10