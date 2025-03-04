WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix Results from March 3

The road to WrestleMania 41 is heating up! The latest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw aired on Netflix on March 3, 2025, and is now available for streaming. The event took place at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee calling the action.

Following the chaos of Elimination Chamber: Toronto, this episode focused on the fallout from Saturday’s event and continued building toward WrestleMania 41. The most shocking moment from the pay-per-view—John Cena’s heel turn and alliance with The Rock—remains a central storyline as WWE pushes forward. Other major stars, including CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Judgment Day, Ludwig Kaiser, and Women’s Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair, also made key appearances.

Here’s everything that went down on Monday Night Raw.

Match Results for WWE Monday Night Raw – March 3, 2025

Gunther vs. Otis

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther took on Otis of Alpha Academy in a non-title match. As expected, “The Ring General” dominated the match and secured a pinfall victory. Gunther continues his dominant run heading into WrestleMania 41.

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Ivy Nile – Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

Lyra Valkyria defended her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Ivy Nile in a highly competitive match. Despite Nile’s resilience, Valkyria emerged victorious via pinfall, successfully retaining her title.

The War Raiders (c) vs. The Creed Brothers – World Tag Team Championship Match

World Tag Team Champions Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders faced off against Brutus and Julius Creed in another title defense. The match delivered high-energy action, but the War Raiders retained their belts with a pinfall victory.

IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley (c) – Women’s World Championship Match

The night’s biggest shocker came in the main event. IYO SKY challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship, and in a stunning upset, SKY pinned Ripley to become the new champion! With this victory, IYO SKY is now set to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.

Final Thoughts

This edition of Raw set the stage for major WrestleMania storylines. John Cena’s shocking heel turn remains the biggest talking point, while Gunther, Valkyria, and the War Raiders solidified their dominance with decisive wins. Meanwhile, IYO SKY’s stunning victory over Rhea Ripley sets up a massive title clash with Bianca Belair on the grandest stage of them all.

With just a few weeks left until WrestleMania 41, the stakes are only getting higher. What twists and surprises await next?