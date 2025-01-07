Monday Night Raw Makes Its Spectacular Netflix Debut

WWE’s flagship series, Monday Night Raw, made its highly anticipated debut on Netflix on January 6, marking a new era for the wrestling giant. The live-streamed event, staged at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, treated fans to a WrestleMania-level spectacle and drew over 17,000 fans to the arena.

The three-hour show featured only four matches, but each delivered high-energy performances that kept the crowd on their feet. WWE superstars like Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and CM Punk joined veterans John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to usher in this exciting new chapter.

A New Era of Accessibility

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s chief content officer, sees the move to Netflix as a transformative moment. “There’s a moment when we go on the air where we’re accessible to 280 million homes globally,” Levesque said. “Multiply that by three for people in the homes—that’s a massive number. That is a game changer.”

To bridge the gap for new viewers, WWE included quick video recaps of ongoing storylines, ensuring that casual fans could easily follow the action. These recaps, shared on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, played a vital role in driving engagement. “What is the watercooler now? It’s TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat,” Levesque explained.

Cutting-Edge Production

The Netflix debut showcased WWE’s commitment to innovation in live programming. Advanced camera techniques, including extensive use of crane shots and drones, added new dimensions to the viewing experience. Highlights included Jey Uso’s entrance alongside Travis Scott and Pat McAfee, enhanced by sweeping drone shots that captured the crowd’s excitement.

“Our superstars are our bread and butter, and everything we do production-wise is a complement and a supplement to them,” said Marty Miller, WWE’s senior vice president and director of TV.

A Seamless Launch

Unlike previous challenges faced by Netflix during live events, the Monday Night Raw launch was smooth, with only minor buffering issues reported. This successful debut signals Netflix’s growing prowess in live programming and underscores WWE’s role as a trailblazer in adapting to shifting entertainment trends.

A Global Phenomenon

As WWE steps into the Netflix era, the company positions itself to reach a broader audience than ever before. With the streaming giant’s unparalleled global reach, this move signals a bold new chapter for Raw and the world of professional wrestling.