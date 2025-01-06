Why These 2024 Films Are the Best of the Year

Although 2024 may have felt like quite a long year, it least it brought with it some truly amazing films. In 2024, I saw more new releases than any year previously, watching a grand total of two-hundred-and-fifty-eight new films. Of course, not all of them were great, but a large portion of them were fantastic.

At this point, it should be common sense but I’ll say it anyway – this is my personal opinion. Some of the films on my list may be ones that you loathe, and that’s okay. My taste may be completely different than yours, but it’s honestly beautiful that films can be discussed and debated upon.

Without further delay, let’s get into my top fifteen films of 2024.

15. The First Omen

The First Omen skillfully weaves a prequel tapestry that fans of the franchise will undoubtedly appreciate. Directed by Arkasha Stevenson, with a screenplay penned by Tim Smith, Keith Thomas, and Stevenson herself, the film not only enriches the lore of its predecessor, The Omen (1976), but also stands as a formidable supernatural horror film in its own right. Featuring standout performances by Nell Tiger Free, Sônia Braga, Ralph Ineson, Bill Nighy, and Tawfeek Barhom, the film is both a narrative and visual feast, darkly engaging from start to finish

At the heart of The First Omen is Margaret Daino (Nell Tiger Free), an American novitiate whose journey to take her vows at a Rome-based orphanage quickly spirals into a nightmarish quest entangled with demonic prophecies and a chilling conspiracy. The movie’s adept narrative unfolds with a measured pace, gracefully balancing horror elements with a suspenseful storyline that explores themes of faith, deception, and the eternal battle between good and evil. Margaret’s transition from a naive young woman to a protagonist grappling with the realization of her own involvement in a prophecy is both compelling and convincingly portrayed by Free.

Arkasha Stevenson’s direction shines throughout the film, particularly in how she crafts the eerie atmosphere that fans of The Omen series expect. The haunting score and cinematography synergize to create a palpable tension that lingers long after the screen goes dark. Scenes depicting supernatural occurrences are executed with a finesse that avoids overreliance on CGI, opting instead for practical effects and ambiance to evoke fear and anticipation.

With The First Omen, the franchise’s legacy of horror is not only honored but invigorated, paving the way for future explorations of its sinister world.

14. Longlegs

Osgood Perkins‘ Longlegs is a masterclass in horror and thriller filmmaking. It blends atmospheric tension with a deeply unsettling narrative that haunts long after the credits roll. With Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe starring as the leads, the film delivers a chilling exploration of occultism, psychological terror, and the insidious nature of evil.

Set against the eerie backdrop of 1970s and 1990s Oregon, Longlegs opens with an unforgettable sequence that sets the tone for the entire film. A little girl with a Polaroid camera follows a mysterious voice into the woods, only to encounter the grotesque figure of Longlegs, played with unnerving intensity by Nicolas Cage. This scene, steeped in foreboding and dread, introduces us to the film’s central antagonist, whose presence looms large over the narrative.

Nicolas Cage’s performance as Longlegs is nothing short of mesmerizing. His portrayal of the disfigured, erratic antagonist is both terrifying and captivating, embodying a palpable sense of malevolence. Cage’s ability to switch between moments of calm, almost tender menace, and explosive violence is a highlight of the film. He makes Longlegs a memorable and genuinely frightening villain.

Maika Monroe shines as Lee Harker, delivering a nuanced performance that captures the character’s internal struggle and growing realization of her connection to Longlegs. Monroe’s chemistry with Blair Underwood’s Carter, her skeptical yet supportive supervisor, adds depth to the narrative, grounding the supernatural elements in a believable investigative partnership.

Longlegs is a standout entry in the horror thriller genre. It offers a richly layered narrative, exceptional performances, and a meticulously crafted atmosphere of dread. Osgood Perkins has crafted a film that is both intellectually stimulating and viscerally terrifying. It’s anchored by standout performances from Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe.