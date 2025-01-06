Why These 2024 Films Are the Best of the Year

Although 2024 may have felt like quite a long year, it least it brought with it some truly amazing films. In 2024, I saw more new releases than any year previously, watching a grand total of two-hundred-and-fifty-eight new films. Of course, not all of them were great, but a large portion of them were fantastic.
At this point, it should be common sense but I’ll say it anyway – this is my personal opinion. Some of the films on my list may be ones that you loathe, and that’s okay. My taste may be completely different than yours, but it’s honestly beautiful that films can be discussed and debated upon.
Without further delay, let’s get into my top fifteen films of 2024.
15. The First Omen
The First Omen skillfully weaves a prequel tapestry that fans of the franchise will undoubtedly appreciate. Directed by Arkasha Stevenson, with a screenplay penned by Tim Smith, Keith Thomas, and Stevenson herself, the film not only enriches the lore of its predecessor, The Omen (1976), but also stands as a formidable supernatural horror film in its own right. Featuring standout performances by Nell Tiger Free, Sônia Braga, Ralph Ineson, Bill Nighy, and Tawfeek Barhom, the film is both a narrative and visual feast, darkly engaging from start to finish
At the heart of The First Omen is Margaret Daino (Nell Tiger Free), an American novitiate whose journey to take her vows at a Rome-based orphanage quickly spirals into a nightmarish quest entangled with demonic prophecies and a chilling conspiracy. The movie’s adept narrative unfolds with a measured pace, gracefully balancing horror elements with a suspenseful storyline that explores themes of faith, deception, and the eternal battle between good and evil. Margaret’s transition from a naive young woman to a protagonist grappling with the realization of her own involvement in a prophecy is both compelling and convincingly portrayed by Free.
Arkasha Stevenson’s direction shines throughout the film, particularly in how she crafts the eerie atmosphere that fans of The Omen series expect. The haunting score and cinematography synergize to create a palpable tension that lingers long after the screen goes dark. Scenes depicting supernatural occurrences are executed with a finesse that avoids overreliance on CGI, opting instead for practical effects and ambiance to evoke fear and anticipation.
With The First Omen, the franchise’s legacy of horror is not only honored but invigorated, paving the way for future explorations of its sinister world.
14. Longlegs
Osgood Perkins‘ Longlegs is a masterclass in horror and thriller filmmaking. It blends atmospheric tension with a deeply unsettling narrative that haunts long after the credits roll. With Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe starring as the leads, the film delivers a chilling exploration of occultism, psychological terror, and the insidious nature of evil.
Set against the eerie backdrop of 1970s and 1990s Oregon, Longlegs opens with an unforgettable sequence that sets the tone for the entire film. A little girl with a Polaroid camera follows a mysterious voice into the woods, only to encounter the grotesque figure of Longlegs, played with unnerving intensity by Nicolas Cage. This scene, steeped in foreboding and dread, introduces us to the film’s central antagonist, whose presence looms large over the narrative.
Nicolas Cage’s performance as Longlegs is nothing short of mesmerizing. His portrayal of the disfigured, erratic antagonist is both terrifying and captivating, embodying a palpable sense of malevolence. Cage’s ability to switch between moments of calm, almost tender menace, and explosive violence is a highlight of the film. He makes Longlegs a memorable and genuinely frightening villain.
Maika Monroe shines as Lee Harker, delivering a nuanced performance that captures the character’s internal struggle and growing realization of her connection to Longlegs. Monroe’s chemistry with Blair Underwood’s Carter, her skeptical yet supportive supervisor, adds depth to the narrative, grounding the supernatural elements in a believable investigative partnership.
Longlegs is a standout entry in the horror thriller genre. It offers a richly layered narrative, exceptional performances, and a meticulously crafted atmosphere of dread. Osgood Perkins has crafted a film that is both intellectually stimulating and viscerally terrifying. It’s anchored by standout performances from Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe.
13. Gladiator II
Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II is a resounding success that breathes new life into the legendary 2000 classic, combining breathtaking spectacle, gripping drama, and a thematic richness that echoes across generations. With a script penned by David Scarpa and bolstered by a stellar ensemble cast led by Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington, this sequel proves itself a worthy successor, delivering a grandiose cinematic experience while exploring poignant questions of legacy, revenge, and redemption.
Set sixteen years after the events of Gladiator, the film artfully bridges the original’s narrative with a compelling new story that centers on Lucius Verus Aurelius (Paul Mescal), now grown and thrust into a maelstrom of political corruption, personal tragedy, and gladiatorial combat. Mescal delivers an emotionally charged performance, capturing Lucius’ transformation from a grieving widower to a battle-hardened warrior seeking justice. His nuanced portrayal anchors the film, echoing the intensity Russell Crowe brought to Maximus while carving out a distinctly different path for Lucius.
In Gladiator II, Ridley Scott has created an epic that honors its predecessor while forging a bold new path. It delivers all the grandeur and intensity fans of the original could hope for, while exploring deeper emotional and thematic territory. Mescal, Washington, and Pascal lead an exceptional cast, bringing humanity and complexity to a world defined by power and violence.
12. Immaculate
The horror genre has a brand new feisty scream queen and her name is Sydney Sweeney. As Cecilia, Sweeney delivers an absolutely phenomenal performance unlike anything you’ll ever see in the horror genre. It’s the kind of performance that one-hundred-percent commands the screen and refuses to let go. Sweeney is no veteran to acting, obviously. She is widely known for her work in the hit series Euphoria and recently found success with last year’s syrupy-sweet rom-com Anyone But You, where she shined. I’ve always found Sweeney to be an exceptionally talented actress but after watching Immaculate, it’s clear that she’s one of the best actresses working today. This is the kind of performance that needs to be nominated for an Oscar next year.
Directed by Michael Mohan and penned by Andrew Lobel, this film seamlessly melds a traditional religious setting with the modern thirst for horror that thrives on intellectual stimulation as much as it does on the visceral. At its core, Immaculate is an enthralling narrative revolving around Sister Cecilia, portrayed with haunting vulnerability by Sydney Sweeney, whose journey into the heart of a secluded Italian convent reveals a nightmare clad in religious garb.
From its opening scene, Immaculate sets a harrowing tone with a desperate escape attempt, instantly pulling the audience into a vortex of suspense that never lets go. You instantly get a sense that something incredibly sinister is lurking underneath the surface, and because this opening scene is so well done, you’re immediately pulled into this world and you’re excited to see where the rest of the story goes. The world in Immaculate feels so lived-in and dirty in all the best ways.
Immaculate is a masterpiece of psychological horror, a film that transcends the boundaries of the genre. It explores the depths of human depravity and the resilience of the human spirit. It boasts a compelling narrative, exceptional performances, and meticulous craftsmanship. With Immaculate, Mohan and Lobel have crafted a film that is, in every sense, immaculately conceived and executed. Sydney Sweeney delivers an Oscar-worthy performance that tops it all off.
11. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire swoops into the franchise with the thunderous claps of supernatural comedy and heartfelt moments that its predecessors are known for. Directed by Gil Kenan and co-written with Jason Reitman, this sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife manages to maintain the delicate balance of nostalgic reverence and fresh innovation. In this iteration, we see a harmonious blend of the original Ghostbusters cast and the vibrant new generation taking on an otherworldly threat in a bustling New York City setting.
Two years have elapsed since the events of Afterlife, and the narrative takes an ambitious leap. The Spengler family, along with their quirky companion Gary Grooberson (played with effortless charm by Paul Rudd), relocate to New York City, reinvigorating the iconic firehouse with new life and ambitions. The storyline excels in weaving the warm essence of familial ties with the expansive lore of the Ghostbusters universe. It’s not just about zapping ghosts anymore; it’s about legacy, friendship, and the continual fight between good and eerie evil.
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of the franchise. It honors its past while fearlessly charging into the future, equipped with a proton pack full of laughs, scares, and heart. This film is not just a successful sequel; it’s a loving homage to the series and a bold step forward. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer, there’s something in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire for everyone to enjoy. It’s a supernatural comedy that doesn’t just aim to entertain but to remind us of the power of legacy, and a good ghost story.
10. Abigail
It’s no secret that there is a slew of vampire films in Hollywood and in the horror genre in general. However, when it comes to Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett‘s Abigail, I can wholeheartedly say that I have never seen a horror film quite like this one in my life.
Abigail plunges audiences into a captivating vortex where classic horror intertwines with fresh narrative ingenuity, casting a new light on the timeless lore of vampirism. Directed with a sleek, confident hand by Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, and penned with meticulous attention to detail by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick, this film stands as a compelling reimagining of the 1936 Universal Classic Monsters film Dracula’s Daughter. It weaves an intricate tale of deceit, desperation, and the darker corners of human (and inhuman) nature. At the heart of this chilling narrative is Alisha Weir as Abigail, the enigmatic daughter of Count Dracula, who brings a nuanced and riveting performance to the titular role.
From the outset, Abigail plays like a classic horror setup infused with modern twists and moral complexities. The group, using Rat Pack aliases, is kept on edge in the claustrophobic setting of the mansion, creating an atmosphere ripe with tension and foreboding. The filmmakers skilfully play with genre conventions, balancing the expected tropes with unpredictable developments that keep viewers on their toes. As the night unfolds, the mansion reveals its bloody secrets, and Abigail’s true nature emerges, leading to a chaotic fight for survival.
It’s a film that respects its roots while daring to innovate, delivering a haunting, thought-provoking experience that lingers long after the credits roll. With its blend of stellar performances, masterful direction, and a tightly woven script, Abigail earns its place as a modern horror classic, captivating audiences with its twisted sense of humor, emotional undercurrent, and the search for light in the darkest of places. This film is a must-watch for fans of the genre and cinephiles alike, marking a noteworthy addition to the legacy of vampire cinema.
9. Nosferatu
Robert Eggers’ long-anticipated remake of Nosferatu is a hauntingly brilliant reimagining of the 1922 silent classic. With meticulous attention to detail and a chilling atmosphere, Eggers delivers a gothic horror experience that feels both timeless and immediate. Anchored by a phenomenal cast, led by Bill Skarsgård as the titular Count Orlok, Nicholas Hoult, and Lily-Rose Depp, Nosferatu transcends its roots to become a towering achievement in modern horror cinema.
Eggers, celebrated for his historical rigor in The Witch and The Lighthouse, brings his distinctive style to Nosferatu. The film pays homage to F.W. Murnau’s silent masterpiece while infusing it with Eggers’ signature intensity and psychological depth. Set against the bleak, snow-laden landscapes of 1830s Germany, Nosferatu exudes a pervasive sense of dread that feels alive in every frame.
Nosferatu is more than just a remake—it is a profound meditation on the nature of horror itself. Eggers uses the vampire mythos to explore the fragility of human existence and the seductive allure of darkness. The film’s deliberate pacing allows its themes to resonate, rewarding patient viewers with moments of breathtaking terror and poignant beauty.
With Nosferatu, Robert Eggers has not only honored a cinematic classic but has also cemented his place as one of the greatest auteurs of his generation. This is a gothic masterpiece that will linger in the minds of audiences long after the credits roll—a must-see for horror aficionados and cinephiles alike.
8. Civil War
When you go to the theatre to see a brand new Alex Garland movie, you know that it’s not going to be a conventional movie by any means. Even his most accessible movie in my opinion – Ex Machina – is still an absolutely enthralling and bizarre dive into science fiction. The same can also be said about his follow-up film Annihilation. And although I know that a lot of people out there loathe Men with a passion, I personally think it’s an excellent horror film that never fails to get under my skin, even if it’s maybe not as good as it was the first time I saw it.
Although I was familiarized with Garland’s filmography before seeing his latest film Civil War, nothing could’ve truly prepared me for the emotionally taxing and genuinely depressing journey the movie was going to take me on. It’s the kind of movie that, as soon as the credits are finished rolling, you feel absolutely disgusted to your core but you also recognize that the film that you just watched is a total work-of-art. Truth be told, Civil War will be a difficult movie to rewatch because of its imagery and subject matter. But it’s also one of the best movies of the year, and one of the best war movies ever made.
It stands out as a profound commentary on the fabric of American society. Additionally, it delves into politics through the lens of a dystopian war drama. Set in a future America where divisions have escalated into a full-blown Second Civil War, the film intricately explores themes of loyalty, ideology, and the price of freedom through the journey of a team of journalists navigating the ravaged landscape. With a cast led by Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, and Nick Offerman, the film delivers a powerfully resonant narrative that captivates from start to finish.
Civil War is a masterful addition to the genre of dystopian war films. It offers a riveting, albeit bleak, vision of America’s future that resonates with the current global political climate. With standout performances, particularly from Dunst and Moura, and Garland’s expert direction, the film achieves a rare balance of thrilling entertainment and thoughtful commentary.
7. The Substance
The Substance, directed by Coralie Fargeat, is a daring and grotesque exploration of identity, self-worth, and the double-edged sword of fame. This satirical body horror film carves a raw and terrifying narrative about Hollywood’s relentless obsession with youth, as seen through Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading star whose journey into physical transformation spirals into a nightmare. Fargeat’s unflinching direction and a phenomenal performance by Demi Moore as Elisabeth bring both brutal honesty and layered complexity to a film that’s as grotesque as it is poignant.
At its core, The Substance delves into the most primal and self-destructive tendencies of human nature. Elisabeth, an aging celebrity grappling with her declining fame, becomes ensnared by a serum that promises a youthful doppelgänger. When she agrees to inject “The Substance,” she doesn’t just create a younger version of herself—she births a new entity named Sue, played brilliantly by Margaret Qualley. The initial elation Elisabeth feels quickly morphs into envy and hatred, as Sue’s glamorous persona eclipses her own, igniting a vicious psychological battle between the two selves. Here, Fargeat masterfully illustrates that beneath the pursuit of eternal youth lies an insidious cost that cuts at one’s identity and sense of self.
Margaret Qualley, as Sue, contrasts Elisabeth’s fragility with a vibrant, unrestrained sensuality. Qualley’s Sue revels in her new life, flaunting the allure and freedom that Elisabeth has lost to time. The transformation scenes are visceral and uncomfortable, each shift in power reminding us of the fragility of identity and self-image. Qualley embodies this role with both zest and haunting detachment, making Sue’s descent into a self-obsessed, paranoid figure all the more chilling. Her role illustrates the youthful recklessness Elisabeth has tried so hard to retain, embodying her desire to be loved and admired by society in a skin that is not truly her own.
Beyond the visual and narrative prowess, The Substance tackles thought-provoking themes. Fargeat doesn’t merely criticize Hollywood’s ageism and obsession with youth; she digs deeper, examining how identity becomes corrupted when a person’s sense of self-worth is tied solely to external validation. Elisabeth’s choice to use The Substance symbolizes the sacrifice of her personal identity and humanity to conform to an idealized, commodified version of herself. Her interactions with Sue, particularly as their conflict escalates, reflect the universal internal struggle between self-acceptance and societal expectation. This exploration of identity and autonomy becomes even more haunting as the film progresses, leaving viewers questioning whether Elisabeth’s decline is a reflection of society’s relentless pursuit of beauty or the loss of self that comes when one’s worth is measured by appearance alone.
6. Smile 2
Parker Finn returns with Smile 2, a sequel that deepens the psychological and supernatural horror introduced in Smile. This time, the story centers on pop star Skye Riley, played by Naomi Scott, as she spirals into a nightmarish world of terror leading up to her comeback tour. Balancing eerie scares with an exploration of trauma and fame, Smile 2 builds on its predecessor’s disturbing themes while delivering a fresh and visceral horror experience.
Naomi Scott shines as Skye Riley, offering a deeply empathetic and tormented performance. From the outset, Skye’s journey feels emotionally raw. As a Grammy-winning pop star trying to rehabilitate her image after a tumultuous public struggle with addiction and personal loss, Scott’s portrayal perfectly captures the fragility of a woman trying to regain control over her life—only to be pulled into the jaws of a supernatural curse. Scott’s ability to depict Skye’s downward spiral, from a confident performer to someone unraveling at the seams, makes the film compelling.
What makes Smile 2 particularly effective is its balance between psychological tension and supernatural dread. Finn excels at taking the familiar trope of cursed individuals seeing eerie smiles and twisting it into something more sinister. The film explores how trauma, guilt, and unresolved emotional pain manifest as the Smile Entity’s curse, making it feel as much a psychological allegory as it is a supernatural one.
Skye’s internal struggles—her guilt over the death of her boyfriend, Paul, and her strained relationships with loved ones—mirror her external encounters with the entity. The hallucinations she suffers are not just terrifying because of their visual horror, but because they tap into the vulnerability and isolation she feels in her everyday life. Parker Finn uses these elements to build a sense of creeping dread that makes the scares all the more unsettling.
Smile 2 is a worthy follow-up to the original, expanding on the curse’s mythology while delivering a chilling, character-driven horror experience. Naomi Scott’s performance elevates the film, anchoring it in a deeply personal and terrifying exploration of fame, guilt, and trauma. With unsettling imagery, a strong cast, and Parker Finn’s masterful direction, Smile 2 cements itself as a standout psychological horror film. Though not without its flaws, it offers a terrifying journey that will leave audiences thinking long after the final scene.
5. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Tim Burton’s long-anticipated sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is a masterful blend of dark fantasy, horror, and comedy that captures the anarchic spirit of the original while offering a fresh narrative that thrills from start to finish. The return to the bizarre world of the afterlife is nothing short of spectacular, with Burton’s unique vision driving the film’s aesthetic, tone, and humor, making it an instant classic that stands on its own while paying homage to its predecessor.
Set thirty-six years after the events of the first film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reintroduces us to Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder), who has transitioned from the goth teenager we knew into the host of a supernatural talk show called Ghost House. Lydia is now the anchor between the worlds of the living and the dead, a theme that resonates throughout the film. This time, the plot revolves around Lydia’s encounters with the mischievous and chaotic Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), who is still as outrageous and unpredictable as ever.
One of the film’s standout features is its ability to balance horror and comedy. The scares are well-timed and effective, often undercut by moments of absurdity that remind the audience not to take things too seriously. This balance is a hallmark of Burton’s style, and it’s executed brilliantly here. The film’s horror elements are more playful than terrifying, making it accessible to a wide audience, including those who might not typically enjoy horror films.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a triumphant return to form for Tim Burton, delivering a film that is visually stunning, hilariously dark, and emotionally resonant. It captures the anarchic spirit of the original while offering something new and exciting for a modern audience. With outstanding performances, particularly from Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, and a story that is both entertaining and thought-provoking, this sequel is a worthy addition to the Beetlejuice franchise. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the world of the ghost with the most, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a must-see film that will leave you laughing, gasping, and eagerly awaiting another trip to the afterlife.
4. Lisa Frankenstein
Lisa Frankenstein is an explosive mixture of hilarity, spookiness, and uncanny allure. The film impressively weaves an absorbing storyline of odd friendship and exploration of personal identity. As an alluring twist on the conventional Frankenstein narrative, it stylishly stands out amidst the wave of contemporary horror comedies.
From its charming, unique characters to its engagingly nuanced narrative, the film demands respect for its calculated diversion from the established tropes of the genre. Kathryn Newton stars as Lisa Swallows, an outcast with a peculiar affection for the macabre, exhibiting an exquisite ability to balance a brilliant comedic sensibility and understated emotional gravitas in a teenage girl longing for a deeper connection.
Cole Sprouse impresses as ‘The Creature,’ the dismembered Victorian-era corpse Lisa unwittingly resurrects. He explores the intricacies of the character with finesse, adding both poignancy and hilarity in an excellent portrayal of this initially feared but later admired entity.
Zelda Williams’ directorial debut is refreshingly inventive. Her take on Diablo Cody’s wonderful script brings the tale to life in an array of bubblegum pink aesthetics peppered with horror. It sets an electrifying stage for the whimsically unconventional story of friendship, acceptance, and growth.
Lisa Frankenstein is, therefore, not merely a successful horror comedy but an unforgettably eccentric experience. It packs just the right balance of charm, horror, wit, and genuine heart. It results in a delightful blend that remains refreshingly authentic despite its otherworldly narrative. Zelda Williams’ directorial debut sets a high bar, leaving viewers eager to see more from her brilliant imagination.
Every aspect of Lisa Frankenstein contributes to a beautiful canvas of high school troubles, hilarity, and touching camaraderie. All of this amidst bizarre occurrences, perfectly summarizing teenage life’s messiness and its hauntingly beautiful facets. This amazing horror comedy has both the allure and strength to be a potential cult classic. As such, Lisa Frankenstein proves a deliciously good film. It’s painted with colors of laughter, shrieks, and pastel-hued life lessons that leaves the audience gasping for more.
3. Dune: Part Two
Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune: Part Two achieves cinematic excellence with remarkable finesse. It is an epic science fiction saga that is breathtaking in scope and execution. As the continuation of the narrative initiated in Dune (2021), this sequel cements itself as a crowning achievement in Villeneuve’s directorial career, showcasing a visionary’s grasp over complex storytelling, stunning visuals, and profound themes.
At the heart of Dune: Part Two is Timothée Chalamet‘s Paul Atreides, whose journey from a dispossessed noble to the messianic Muad’Dib is portrayed with a compelling mixture of vulnerability and resolve. Chalamet delivers a performance that is both introspective and commanding. He perfectly captures Paul’s internal struggle with his destiny and the weight of impending war. Zendaya‘s Chani emerges as more than just a love interest; she is a formidable warrior, deeply connected to her planet and people. Her chemistry with Chalamet is palpable, offering a nuanced exploration of love amidst turmoil.
The film’s thematic richness is one of its most striking attributes. At its core, Dune: Part Two grapples with destiny, power, and the consequences of both. Paul’s ascension does not depict as an unalloyed triumph but as a complex negotiation of personal ambition, political strategy, and spiritual belief. The film thoughtfully interrogates the myth of the messiah. It presents a nuanced critique of hero-worship and the inevitable cost of transformational change.
Villeneuve’s direction is masterful, balancing the intricate plotlines and expansive world-building without sacrificing character development or thematic depth. The screenplay, co-written with Jon Spaihts, deftly weaves together the political intrigue, spiritual journey, and human drama at the heart of Frank Herbert‘s novel. The result is a narrative that is both faithful to its source material and boldly imaginative in its execution.
Dune: Part Two is not just a sequel; it is a testament to the power of visionary filmmaking. Denis Villeneuve has crafted a work that is epic in scale, yet deeply personal. This film solidifies Dune as a landmark in science fiction cinema. It offers a narrative experience that is as intellectually engaging as it is emotionally resonant. It is a rare gem that not only entertains but also challenges and inspires. In an age of fleeting entertainments, Dune: Part Two stands as a monument to the enduring power of storytelling.
2. Alien: Romulus
Alien: Romulus, directed by Fede Álvarez, is a thrilling new chapter in the Alien franchise, deftly balancing the elements of science fiction, action, and horror that have defined this iconic series. Serving as a standalone interquel between Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986), this film plunges viewers into a claustrophobic nightmare that both honors its predecessors and stakes its own claim within the franchise.
The film is set against the desolate and oppressive backdrop of space, in which a group of young space colonists stumble upon a derelict space station that harbors a deadly secret. The story begins with a drone space probe discovering an organic object among the wreckage of the USCSS Nostromo. At a secret facility, the dormant Xenomorph within the object has become unleashed, posing a lethal potential.
The narrative focuses on Rain Carradine (Cailee Spaeny), an orphan working on the mining colony Jackson’s Star. Rain’s adoptive brother Andy (David Jonsson), a reprogrammed synthetic, is central to her survival. When Rain’s contract is unexpectedly extended, she teams up with her ex-boyfriend Tyler (Archie Renaux), his pregnant sister Kay (Isabela Merced), his cousin Bjorn (Spike Fearn), and Bjorn’s girlfriend Navarro (Aileen Wu) to escape to the more hospitable planet Yvaga. The group’s goal: salvage cryonic stasis chambers from a derelict spacecraft.
Fede Álvarez’s direction is masterful, capturing the essence of Ridley Scott’s original vision while injecting fresh elements that keep the franchise alive and relevant. The visual effects are top-notch, with the Xenomorphs rendered in terrifying detail. The derelict space station Romulus is a character in itself, its labyrinthine structure and decaying interiors heightening the sense of dread.
Álvarez skillfully uses lighting and sound to build suspense, making excellent use of shadows and silence to keep audiences on edge. The film’s action sequences are intense and well-choreographed, maintaining a relentless pace that never feels rushed or overwhelming.
Alien: Romulus is a gripping addition to the beloved saga, blending horror, action, and sci-fi elements in a way that feels both fresh and familiar. Álvarez has created a film that pays homage to its roots while forging its own path, with strong performances, stunning visuals, and a story that keeps you hooked from start to finish.
1. Inside Out 2
Inside Out 2 is a cinematic triumph that masterfully continues the journey into the intricate landscape of human emotions, building upon the foundation laid by its predecessor. The film delves deeper into the complexities of adolescence, introducing new emotions and challenges as Riley navigates her teenage years.
Set two years after the original, Riley is now a 13-year-old high school student facing the multifaceted experiences of adolescence. The narrative introduces new emotions—Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui—each contributing to Riley’s evolving emotional landscape. This expansion enriches the storyline, offering a nuanced portrayal of the emotional turbulence characteristic of teenage life.
The film’s animation is nothing short of spectacular. Pixar’s attention to detail brings the abstract world of Riley’s mind to life with vibrant colors and imaginative landscapes. The personification of emotions is rendered with such creativity and precision that each character’s design reflects their unique role in Riley’s psyche. The animation seamlessly complements the narrative, enhancing the storytelling by providing a visual representation of complex emotional concepts.
The voice cast delivers exceptional performances, breathing life into the personified emotions. Amy Poehler returns as Joy, bringing her characteristic optimism, while new additions like Maya Hawke as Anxiety add depth to the ensemble. The interactions among the emotions are portrayed with authenticity, capturing the internal conflicts that arise as Riley matures. The chemistry among the cast ensures that each emotion is distinct yet integral to the collective portrayal of Riley’s inner world.
The true standout moment in the film, at least for me, is the depiction of Riley’s anxiety attack during a pivotal scene. This sequence is a testament to the filmmakers’ commitment to portraying mental health with sensitivity and accuracy. The animation during this scene becomes more erratic, mirroring the overwhelming sensations of an anxiety attack. The sound design intensifies, with a crescendo of dissonant tones that evoke the escalating panic Riley experiences. As someone who suffers with anxiety severely, this scene had me crying in the theatre. No other film has done something this powerful for me in ages.
It’s a remarkable scene in an all-around remarkable film in general. It expands upon the original’s exploration of emotions, offering a profound and relatable depiction of growing up. The film’s thoughtful narrative, combined with its stunning animation, compelling voice performances, and evocative score, make it a must-watch for audiences of all ages.