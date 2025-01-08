The Rise of Crash Games at International Casinos

We are increasingly seeing non GamStop casinos add crash games to their range. At first, they were hidden in an ‘overly’ category, but now they are more and proudly presented alongside the slots and table games as Crash Games in their own category. Non GamStop casino insights suggest that these games are becoming more prominent due to their unique gameplay and growing player interest. But what are these crash games and why are they gaining in popularity? We will not only look at what these games are, but also what crash games you absolutely should not miss and where you can find them to play.

What Are Crash Games?

Crash Games is a type of gambling game where players try to get as far as possible without crashing. A crash means the end of the game and the loss of your progress. The longer you persevere and the higher you get, the greater the reward and so your profit will be. FunBet Casino Guide explains that as a player, it’s your task to choose the right moment to collect your winnings – as high as possible, but before you crash. It’s all about finding that sweet moment. Patience, courage, and steel nerves are essential.

So it is a game of chance in which pure happiness plays a role, and strategy, knowledge, or agility are not important. The excitement and simplicity of the game make it so attractive to play, along with the social element, which should not be underestimated.

Crash Games in the Live Casino

Crash games are becoming increasingly popular can also be seen from the fact that you can also play this mode in the live casino. One example is Cash or Crash. This live game from Evolution has a huge payout percentage of 99.59% and your step aboard a spaceship. As long as the game presenter draws green balls, you are safe and the prices are rising steadily. But as soon as a red ball is pulled, the spaceship crashes and you don’t win anything. It’s up to you to step out at the right time and collect your profits.

In early 2024 Evolution released another game: Stock Market Live. With a snap eye to the original crash game idea, from a chart with an ascent line and an inevitable fall, but it is guided by an energetic live dealer. This gives extra dynamics to the already exciting crash game concept.

Why Are These Games Popular at Non GamStop Casinos?

Casino crash games originate in the gaming sector, not in the gambling sector. Many young people are familiar with games, social games and gaming, and they may be curious about non GamStop casinos.

It is then a small step to start with familiar crash games in an online casino, without having to study complicated rules. Moreover, you do not need any specific knowledge or strategy, making this type of game extremely suitable for novice casino players.

Another reason for the popularity of these games is that they are almost always multiplayer. This increases the excitement and creates a cozy atmosphere, especially in the live casino. Adding a social element to the game is something that many people are looking for.

Third, we would like to highlight the attractive Return to Player (RTP) of this category of games. In general, it is between 96% and 98%, which offers a nice chance for the player.

New Innovations

Crash games are increasingly developed by game providers. Where the original concept is a simple graph with an inevitable crash, we see elaborated storylines with beautiful graphics and modern features.

There are also more and more new themes. Some players love sports like football, while others prefer to see cars, monsters, or animals, according to Evoplay’s CEO. The game providers are responding to this.

Mobile Crash Games

Crash games are also extremely suitable for mobile gambling and that makes them extra attractive and appropriate to the current trends of online gambling. The vast majority of online gamblers, 55% to be precise, gambles via a mobile device. Games with a high pace fit and there the crash games come out of the bus as a great option.

The games are deliberately optimized so that the easy, fast, on-the-go games become and stay.

Where Can I Play Crash Games?

If you are still a bit insecure to venture into the world of crash games, try it out for free first at non GamStop casinos.

Top 3 Crash Games to Try

Not familiar with crash games but curious? It is a really simple game to play. Below, we will introduce you to the best 3 variants of crash games that you can play at non GamStop casinos.

1. Spaceman

We recommend you to start with Spaceman. In this game of Pragmatic Play you go into space with an astronaut. The goal is to collect or step out your profits at the right time, with the multiplier getting bigger the longer you wait.

2. Triple Cash

Another fun and well-known crash game is Triple Cash or Crash by Betsoft. This also takes place in space, but here no astronaut goes up but a spaceship. If you get out on time, you can cash in.

3. Casino mines sweeper

Casino mines sweeper has several variants and has all the hallmarks of a striking crash game: Fast gameplay and high possible profit.

Conclusion

Crash games are a wonderful addition to the range of a casino. They are simple, accessible to all and extremely exciting! We are not surprised that with the increasingly blurred line between gaming and gambling, this game is one of the first to find its way to the online casino. We expect the crash games to be a keeper and that you will find more and more unique, dynamic game variants of this at the best online casinos.