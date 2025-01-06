Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl Review: A Delightful Return

Aardman Animations strikes gold once more with Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, a joyous and nostalgic romp that reintroduces the dynamic duo while weaving in enough new elements to keep things fresh. Directed by Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham, the sixth installment—and second feature-length film—brings back the lovable inventor Wallace, his steadfast companion Gromit, and one of the series’ most cunning adversaries, Feathers McGraw. With its sharp humor, intricate visuals, and heartwarming themes, the film cements Wallace & Gromit as enduring icons of British animation.

Nostalgic Yet Fresh:

Returning to the world of Wallace & Gromit feels like slipping into a favorite woolly jumper. The characters, humor, and stop-motion artistry remain as charming as ever. Fans of the original shorts will delight in the callbacks to The Wrong Trousers (1993), while newcomers can appreciate the film as a standalone adventure. Feathers McGraw, the scheming penguin from The Wrong Trousers, makes a triumphant and sinister return, proving he’s as crafty as ever. Yet, his reappearance is more than just fan service; it ties seamlessly into a plot that balances familiarity with innovation.

A Whimsical Tale with Modern Resonance:

The story, penned with wit and precision, delves into themes of technology and its encroachment on human (and canine) connections. Wallace’s invention of Norbot, a robotic garden gnome, exemplifies his over-reliance on gadgets—a theme that resonates in today’s tech-saturated world. Gromit, ever the silent but expressive voice of reason, finds himself marginalized, leading to moments of quiet emotional depth amid the chaos.

The film’s pacing is brisk, with just enough time for character moments before plunging into action. The re-introduction of characters like the gruff Chief Inspector Albert Mackintosh (voiced by Peter Kay) and the eager PC Mukherjee (Lauren Patel) adds a refreshing dynamic. Mukherjee’s sharp instincts and determination make her a standout addition, and her chemistry with the duo hints at exciting possibilities for future adventures.

Animation: A Labor of Love:

Aardman’s meticulous craftsmanship shines in every frame. The stop-motion animation retains its signature hand-crafted feel, with textures so tangible you can almost smell the cheese. Norbot, the robotic gnome, is a marvel of design, blending comical clunkiness with surprising agility. The gnomes’ antics, particularly during the city-wide theft spree, are a masterclass in visual comedy.

The settings are equally impressive, ranging from the cozy chaos of Wallace and Gromit’s home to the grandeur of the city museum and the murky intrigue of the zoo. The film’s climactic chase through canals and aqueducts is a visual and narrative highlight, showcasing Aardman’s ability to combine suspense with humor in seamless harmony.

Voice Cast: A Perfect Ensemble:

Ben Whitehead continues to embody Wallace with warmth and whimsy, capturing the inventor’s boundless enthusiasm and occasional obliviousness. Peter Kay brings a delightful blend of gruffness and humor to Chief Inspector Mackintosh, while Lauren Patel infuses PC Mukherjee with energy and determination. Reece Shearsmith’s Norbot is a comedic revelation, delivering a mix of deadpan humor and unexpected heart. Diane Morgan’s Onya Doorstep is a scene-stealer, her dry wit adding another layer to the film’s humor.

Humor and Heart:

As with all Wallace & Gromit films, the humor is a delightful mix of slapstick, wordplay, and subtle visual gags. Feathers McGraw’s icy demeanor juxtaposed with the gnomes’ bumbling loyalty creates countless laugh-out-loud moments. The film also sneaks in clever nods to classic cinema and British culture, rewarding eagle-eyed viewers.

But beneath the humor lies genuine heart. The evolving relationship between Wallace, Gromit, and Norbot adds emotional weight, culminating in a poignant resolution that emphasizes the importance of companionship and the human (or canine) touch.

Minor Quibbles:

If there’s a flaw in Vengeance Most Fowl, it’s the occasional predictability of its plot beats. Longtime fans may anticipate certain twists, and while the film’s charm outweighs this issue, a few more surprises might have elevated the experience further. Additionally, the runtime feels slightly stretched, with a few sequences lingering longer than necessary.

Overall:

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is a triumphant return to form, blending the duo’s timeless charm with a story that feels both nostalgic and contemporary. Aardman’s signature craftsmanship, a stellar voice cast, and a script brimming with humor and heart make this an unmissable treat for fans old and new. Whether you’re a longtime devotee of the series or discovering it for the first time, this feathered tale of vengeance and friendship is bound to leave you grinning like Wallace over a wedge of Wensleydale.

Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9/10 9/10

Plot/Screenplay - 7.5/10 7.5/10

Setting/Theme - 7/10 7/10

Watchability - 8/10 8/10

Rewatchability - 7/10 7/10 Overall 7.8/10 7.8/10