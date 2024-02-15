Lisa Frankenstein Review: A Riotous Blend of Horror and Comedy

Lisa Frankenstein is an explosive mixture of hilarity, spookiness, and uncanny allure. The film impressively weaves an absorbing storyline of odd friendship and exploration of personal identity. As an alluring twist on the conventional Frankenstein narrative, it stylishly stands out amidst the wave of contemporary horror comedies.

The Good:

From its charming, unique characters to its engagingly nuanced narrative, the film demands respect for its calculated diversion from the established tropes of the genre. Kathryn Newton stars as Lisa Swallows, an outcast with a peculiar affection for the macabre, exhibiting an exquisite ability to balance a brilliant comedic sensibility and understated emotional gravitas in a teenage girl longing for a deeper connection.

Cole Sprouse impresses as ‘The Creature,’ the dismembered Victorian-era corpse Lisa unwittingly resurrects. He explores the intricacies of the character with finesse, adding both poignancy and hilarity in an excellent portrayal of this initially feared but later admired entity.

Zelda Williams’ directorial debut is refreshingly inventive. Her take on Diablo Cody’s wonderful script brings the tale to life in an array of bubblegum pink aesthetics peppered with horror. It sets an electrifying stage for the whimsically unconventional story of friendship, acceptance, and growth.

Just as its premise implies, the film carries the essence of Jennifer’s Body. It matches the intense emotional complexity, blending effortlessly with comedy and subtle social commentary, bearing testament to Diablo Cody’s recognizable knack for female-centric narratives, clever dialogues, and layered storytelling. However, it forges its identity with its clever balancing act of light-heartedness and darker undertones. Cinematographer Paula Huidobro ensures each scene brims with neon-infused, saturated splendor

Isabella Summers‘ dynamic musical score adroitly juxtaposes lighthearted melodies with dark undertones that sustain and augment the film’s potent blend of humor and horror. Add in the curated collection of ’80s tracks, and the movie creates an incredibly nostalgic auditory landscape.

Lisa Frankenstein can feel audaciously bizarre at times, a characteristic more to its credit than detraction. Its willingness to traverse unorthodox themes and celebrate eccentric characters make it both bold and distinctive. This film is a quirky horror-comedy that succeeds as an inventive coming-of-age story. The masterful command of comedy, horror, romance, and social commentary marks it as a classic in the making.

The Bad:

If I had to nitpick, I’d say that the first fifteen minutes of the movie were the slowest. But even still, it didn’t bother me. It may become one of those movies that gets better with repeated viewings. Also, this isn’t a flaw with the movie but rather my theatre – I don’t think I’ve ever been to the theatre where the movie volume was this painfully low. So maybe if you guys go and decide to see this, make sure to ask your local theatre employees to turn the volume up on this one.

Overall:

Lisa Frankenstein is, therefore, not merely a successful horror comedy but an unforgettably eccentric experience. It packs just the right balance of charm, horror, wit, and genuine heart. It results in a delightful blend that remains refreshingly authentic despite its otherworldly narrative. Zelda Williams’ directorial debut sets a high bar, leaving viewers eager to see more from her brilliant imagination.

Every aspect of Lisa Frankenstein contributes to a beautiful canvas of high school troubles, hilarity, and touching camaraderie. All of this amidst bizarre occurrences, perfectly summarizing teenage life’s messiness and its hauntingly beautiful facets. This amazing horror comedy has both the allure and strength to be a potential cult classic. As such, Lisa Frankenstein proves a deliciously good film. It’s painted with colors of laughter, shrieks, and pastel-hued life lessons that leaves the audience gasping for more.