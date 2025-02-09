Heart Eyes Review: A Bloody Misfire of Romance and Horror

Josh Ruben’s Heart Eyes ambitiously blends romantic comedy with slasher horror, an enticing premise that, on paper, promises a thrilling and hilarious ride. With a script penned by Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon, and Michael Kennedy—who have each dabbled in genre hybrids before—the film aims to deliver both heart-pounding suspense and swoon-worthy romance. Unfortunately, the final product struggles to balance these elements, resulting in an uneven and often frustrating experience. Despite a game cast, stylish direction, and some clever ideas, Heart Eyes ultimately stumbles due to its predictable plotting, inconsistent tone, and an underwhelming execution of its central mystery.

A Genre Hybrid That Doesn’t Quite Work:

The concept of Heart Eyes is undeniably appealing: a serial killer targets couples on Valentine’s Day, leaving a citywide panic in their wake. At the heart of the story is Ally (Olivia Holt), a jewelry pitch designer who has sworn off romance after a bad breakup, only to find herself entangled with Jay (Mason Gooding), a charming but enigmatic designer. Their growing attraction is interrupted by the masked killer, setting off a chain of events that forces them to fight for survival while navigating their unresolved feelings.

At its best, the film captures the breezy charm of a rom-com. Holt and Gooding share an easy chemistry, and the early moments—particularly their meet-cute at a coffee shop and their sharp-witted dinner exchange—are among the highlights. The film is at its most engaging when it allows their banter to flow naturally, building their relationship with humor and tension. However, once the horror elements fully kick in, Heart Eyes loses its grip.

The tonal whiplash between romance and slasher thrills feels more jarring than exhilarating. Unlike Scream or Happy Death Day, which successfully melded horror with humor, Heart Eyes struggles to maintain a consistent atmosphere. The comedic moments feel at odds with the film’s brutal kills, and the romantic subplot, while charming at first, becomes overshadowed by the convoluted mystery. Rather than seamlessly blending its genres, Heart Eyes often feels like two separate movies competing for attention.

A Predictable Mystery That Lacks Bite:

One of the biggest issues with Heart Eyes is its central mystery. The film wants to keep the audience guessing, dropping red herrings and twists along the way, but the identity of the killer (or killers) is disappointingly telegraphed. The story follows the familiar beats of a whodunit slasher, but it rarely surprises. Seasoned horror fans will likely figure out the twists well before the characters do, making the supposed revelations feel underwhelming.

The investigative subplot, led by Detective Shaw (Michaela Watkins) and her partner Hobbs (Devon Sawa), adds little suspense. The detectives are underdeveloped, their presence mostly serving to dump exposition rather than build genuine tension. When the film finally unveils its villains and their motivations, the explanation is more absurd than chilling. The climax, meant to be shocking and intense, instead feels rushed and unearned, leaving little lasting impact.

Slasher Elements That Don’t Hit Hard Enough:

While the kills are bloody and extremely inventive, they are too few and far between. The film relies heavily on jump scares and quick-cut editing, rarely building genuine dread. The opening murder scene is effective, setting up the eerie presence of the masked killer, but it’s a while before we see another kill.

The killer’s design—a masked figure with exaggerated heart-shaped eyes—is visually striking, but their presence lacks menace. Unlike Ghostface or Michael Myers, Heart Eyes never fully develops into a memorable or iconic horror villain. The film also struggles with stakes; despite the body count, the deaths don’t carry much weight, making it difficult to feel genuine tension.

The Cast Deserves a Better Script:

Despite its flaws, Heart Eyes is buoyed by its cast, who do their best with the material given. Olivia Holt delivers a solid performance as Ally, balancing vulnerability with determination. Mason Gooding is effortlessly charismatic as Jay, though his character is underwritten, leaving him with little to do beyond being a potential suspect. Gigi Zumbado provides much-needed energy as Ally’s best friend Monica, injecting the film with moments of humor and warmth.

Michaela Watkins, Devon Sawa, and Jordana Brewster are given thankless roles as the investigating detectives, with Watkins in particular suffering from a script that asks her to deliver clunky exposition rather than develop her character organically.

Style Over Substance:

Visually, Heart Eyes has some strong moments. Ruben’s direction occasionally shines, particularly in its neon-lit night sequences and the eerie chapel-set climax. The cinematography leans into the romantic horror aesthetic, and the synth-heavy score adds a layer of atmosphere. However, the film’s editing and pacing work against it, with awkwardly placed comedy undercutting key moments of suspense. The film is also overlong, stretching its premise beyond its limits.

Overall:

Heart Eyes is a film with a lot of potential that it never fully realizes. While its cast is charming and its premise intriguing, the uneven tone, predictable twists, and lackluster slasher elements hold it back. Fans of horror comedies might find some enjoyment in its lighter moments, but those looking for either a compelling romance or a truly frightening slasher will likely walk away disappointed.

Acting - 6/10 6/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 6/10 6/10

Plot/Screenplay - 4/10 4/10

Setting/Theme - 3/10 3/10

Watchability - 4/10 4/10

Rewatchability - 2/10 2/10 Overall 4.2/10 4.2/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)