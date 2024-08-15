Alien Romulus Review: A Terrifying Symphony of Retro Horror

The Alien franchise has been a mixed bag over the years—sometimes brilliant, sometimes bewildering. But with Alien Romulus, director Fede Alvarez delivers a cinematic experience that takes the best of what we love about the original films and propels it into a new, terrifying era. Buckle up because this ride is as silent as space and twice as deadly.

Super Fast, Super Silent Start

From the moment the opening credits roll, it’s clear Alvarez is setting the tone for something special. The pacing here is spot on, easing us into the chaos while slowly cranking up the tension. It’s like being on a rollercoaster that starts slow but, before you know it, you’re hurtling through space at breakneck speed—without ever leaving your seat. If you haven’t experienced 4DX, this film might just make you wish you had.

Retro Aesthetics Meet Modern Horror

Visually, Alien Romulus is a stunning blend of retro and modern. The 80s-inspired set design, combined with slick cinematography, creates an atmosphere that’s both familiar and refreshingly new. It’s like a love letter to the original films, with a few modern tweaks that make it feel fresh. The ship feels alive—thanks to a sound design that’s as much a character in the movie as the actors. Gears whirring, computers beeping, and a symphony of background noises create an immersive experience that’s equal parts terrifying and mesmerizing.

Meet Alan, Your Friendly Neighborhood Robot

One of the more intriguing characters is Alan, a robot introduced as the main character’s brother. Now, I don’t know about you, but I wish the movie had subtitles because the beginning was a bit hard to follow. But stick with it, because Alan’s storyline is worth the wait. Alan’s got one primary directive—do whatever it takes to help his sister, as ordered by their father. Of course, because this is Alien, things aren’t that simple. Alan’s arc is a fascinating exploration of loyalty, duty, and what it means to be human—or not.

The Horror of Parenthood…In Space

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Alien Romulus throws in a twist: pregnant people in space. And let me tell you, that can’t be good. The tension ramps up as the ship’s gravity equipment starts malfunctioning, setting the stage for some early jump scares—before the real monsters even show up. The introduction of the face-huggers is a masterclass in horror filmmaking. They don’t just leap out; they stalk, teasing the audience with their eventual—and inevitable—attack.

The Heartbeat of the Film: Sound and Music

The sound design in this movie is nothing short of spectacular. It’s like a symphony of terror, where every creak, every thud, every whispered threat adds to the growing sense of dread. The orchestra score doesn’t just accompany the film; it amplifies the fear, giving the whole experience a grand, almost operatic feel. This is Alien at its finest, with every element working together to create a cohesive, terrifying whole.

The Rollercoaster of Character Arcs

And then there’s Andy. Remember the robot from Prometheus who had us all questioning his allegiance? Well, Andy’s got that same vibe. His arc is brilliant, constantly making you question whose side he’s really on. But the moment he gets an upgrade? Game changer. The dynamics shift immediately, and suddenly, Andy’s not the one getting punked around anymore. His development adds a layer of unpredictability that keeps the audience on their toes.

There’s so much to love here—the chest-bursting scene that’s both horrifying and artfully executed, the claustrophobic camera angles that never lose focus, the relentless countdown to escape the ship before it collides with an asteroid belt. And just when you think you’ve seen it all, there’s that final boss—a creature that looks eerily human, like a twisted cousin of the Engineers from Prometheus.

Final Thoughts: A Franchise Worthy Entry

Alien Romulus is a movie that sticks with you long after you’ve left the theater. It’s terrifying, exhilarating, and filled with enough twists and turns to keep even the most die-hard Alien fan satisfied. Fede Alvarez has crafted a film that honors the legacy of the franchise while pushing it into new and exciting territory. Whether you’re a fan of the original films or just love a good horror movie, this one deserves a billion at the box office.

And if you’re anything like me, you’ll leave the theater feeling great—terrified, but great.

So, is Alien Romulus tied more closely to the original film than any other in the franchise? Absolutely. It’s got the DNA of the original Alien, but with enough new material to keep you guessing. And let’s not forget Andy—our real MVP. Here’s hoping we see more of him in the inevitable sequel.