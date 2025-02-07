Invincible Season 3 Brings Back One Of The Best Parts From Season 1

Invincible is one of the best entries into adult superhero programming. Based on Robert Kirkman’s legendary comic book series, Invincible continues the exploration of superhero stories that play on existing tropes. The show at times subverts them, while other times it embraces them with its own twist. The end result is one of the best superhero shows in recent memory. With Invincible season 3 episode 1 finally out, it’s nice to see the 3rd season of the show bring back a classic bit from season 1.

Please note the following may feature some light spoilers from Invincible seasons 1 and 2.

While on its surface, Invincible is your typical teen superhero story. But Kirkman uses the familiarity of existing superhero tropes, such as a young teen having to juggle newfound powers along with his dating life and homework, and flips them on their heads.

What Is Invincible?

Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) is the first-generation son of a human woman and an alien. His father is the human-presenting alien, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), one of the world’s greatest superheroes. Oh yeah, this world is one with superheroes and villains and aliens and—oh my! Finally getting his powers at 17, Mark becomes his own superhero, calling himself Invincible. It’s a play on the fact that his father’s alien Viltrumite heritage makes Mark basically indestructible. But not really, as we see time and time again.

The name works on many levels. It has a sort of naive optimism that usually feels heroic. Another way of looking at it would be arrogance and defiance towards his enemies. But many would even call it teasing fate, almost daring the universe to challenge his claim of being invincible.

But the cool thing is that Invincible Season 1 had a scene in every episode where the title card would act as a name-drop during a line of dialogue. So if someone was going to say ‘Invincible,’ the title card of the show would abruptly appear on screen instead, with a fanfare of music. Every episode was different. Every delivery is unique. Some were funny, serious, ominous, or tragic. But it was a great and unique thing that made season 1 all the more memorable.

Invincible Season 3 Episode 1 Brings Back The Proper Title Card Drop

Season 2 did something completely different with it. Almost knowing audiences will expect a title card drop, season 2 had the characters say the word out loud instead of cutting to the card. It was a fun little subversion of their own established gimmick. But it didn’t have the weight of season 1 when even the title card reveal was a highlight of the episode.

So I’m very happy to see that Invincible Season 3 Episode 1 brings back the fist-pumping title card reveal moment. The music accompanying these reveals almost always teases the tone of the upcoming season as well. The music of season 1 ranged from many different emotions. But season 2 was consistently a little somber or tragic. But in Invincible season 3 episode 1, Cecil (Walton Goggins) is the one who drops the card, and it’s glorious.

The tone of the reveal also marks a return to the optimistic vibe of season 1. While it’s hard to say where the story will go, the Invincible season 3 premiere episodes definitely up the stakes and give audiences a lot of stories packed into hour+-long episodes. Hopefully, a lot more in season 3 will be a return to form for Invincible.

Invincible season 3 episodes 1–3 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

What did you think of the title care reveal in Invincible season 3?