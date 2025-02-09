Invincible Season 3 Addresses An Uncomfortable Truth

Robert Kirkman’s Invincible is a deviation from the usual teenage superhero stories that have become a staple of comic book movies. In many ways, it’s a play on the most classic teenage superhero story, Spider-Man. But Invincible’s appeal is that it’s set in a very adult world, despite its’ Saturday morning cartoon and kid-friendly animation style. And it’s that tonal dichotomy between its family-friendly visuals and brutal violence and gore that makes Invincible on Amazon Prime Video so unique. With season 3 episode 2, the show continues to showcase why it’s such a standout in the currently oversaturated superhero content landscape.

Please note that the following will feature major spoilers from season 3, episode 2 of Invincible.

One of the darker themes of Invincible is the betrayal of hero Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) by his own father and role model, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). From discovering his powers to learning his father is just a conqueror on Earth only to invade and enslave humans, Mark’s been through a lot! Which is common in teen superhero stories.

The Hero In Superhero Stories Has To Be Relatable

The hero is relatable because of their real-world internal conflicts, not the superhuman or alien external threats they punch around. Their financial woes, their relationship drama, the duality of their secret lives, and the like. But while most stories ground their heroes with this level of relatability, Invincible truly explores the more realistic and darker aspects of what a teenage superhero would really behave like.

In Invincible season 3 episode 2, all of Mark’s previous villain-of-the-week characters return, causing Mark to have an existentialist breakdown. Through seasons 1 and 2, Mark faced certain minor villains as part of the larger story. Unbeknownst to him, though, Cecil (Walton Goggins), the director of the government agency Invincible works for, didn’t just capture and imprison those baddies, but healed them, reconditioned them, and got them working for him. Brutal killers, murderers, and mad scientists, all now working for Cecil, supposedly all turned good.

Does Practical Benefits Outweigh The Moral Implications?

Given Mark almost died fighting each of these monsters, he doesn’t take this news too well. Mark goes on an emotionally driven rampage, trying to reconcile the moral conundrum in front of him. His righteous moral compass prevents him from allowing criminals to escape the consequences of their actions. While the real-world benefit of using their skills to protect humanity may outweigh the moral implications, something that eludes Mark.

This push and pull forced Mark to get very aggressive and confrontational, causing Cecil to take certain precautions to protect himself and the world. And it’s during this moment that the show displays the reality that Invincible is based in.

The reality of any teenager’s life is a swirling vortex of emotions, hormones, heightened sensibilities, and an array of other unpredictable factors. But what happens if you add near indestructibility and a power that is unrivaled in the entire galaxy? What does a typical teenage meltdown look like if that teenager is the strongest being in the universe? Invincible season 3 episode 2 really pushes the boundaries of what that looks like.

Invincible Season 3 Episode 2 Deals With A Lot

The usual steely-eyed Cecil directly proclaiming that Invincible’s behavior is “scaring the shit out of me right now” is quite possibly one of the most terrifying reveals on TV. Further pointing out how dire the situation was, with a potentially out of control Invincible.

So later on, when Cecil gets the upper hand on Invincible, it feels cruel and infuriating to us, especially because we as the audience love Mark and are rooting for him. But he is ultimately still a teenage boy. A teenage boy with godlike powers. And in Invincible season 3 episode 2, a teenage boy who’s gone through a lot and is reaching his breaking point. So while Cecil’s subsequent actions feel horrible, it’s difficult to blame him given where the story was. Not to mention that amazing flashback story to Cecil’s origins, which made his actions even more understandable.

Exploring The Dark Side Of A Teenaged Superhero

It’s definitely a concept we’ve rarely seen explored in superhero stories. Factoring in the actual teenage aspect of a teen superhero story, in combination with their extraordinary abilities or powers, and exploring how out of control that would be in reality. How a compromised bad decision in a split second becomes much more dangerous when the person is an indestructible superpowered being. Could their trauma further shape their outlook and morality? Could the burden of superpowers may be too much for a teenager still trying to figure themselves out? How violent and dangerous that person would be, and how unlike a hero they would seem in those moments of insecurity or confusion. Like Mark’s behavior this entire episode.

With only three episodes in and so much already happening, I’m very curious to see where they take Mark’s story. And I hope they delve into the more emotional aspects of Mark’s character, as much as the physical and superhuman elements of the story. We’ll have to see things go as season 3 continues.

Invincible season 3 episodes 1—3 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

What do you think about how they’re showing Mark’s story? Do you think this was a realistic portrayal of a teenager with unlimited powers? Let me know in the comments below and follow me on X (formerly Twitter) at @theshahshahid.