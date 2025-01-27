Celebrate Republic Day with These Must-Watch Films on ZEE5 Global

India’s Republic Day is a celebration of bravery, freedom, and unity. This year, make it memorable with ZEE5 Global’s specially curated lineup of patriotic films. These cinematic gems honor the sacrifices and triumphs of India’s heroes, blending inspiration with entertainment. From legendary leaders to unsung soldiers, these stories remind us why the 26th of January holds such significance.

Top Picks for Republic Day on ZEE5 Global

Sam Bahadur

Dive into the inspiring life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest military leaders. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, this biopic showcases his courage during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Vicky’s stellar performance won him the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Critics Best Actor, proving this film is a must-watch.

“Sam Bahadur is not just a biopic; it’s a lesson in leadership and resilience.”

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

This gripping tale explores the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar. Featuring Randeep Hooda in a compelling performance, the film highlights his revolutionary spirit and the sacrifices he made for India’s independence. Available in both Hindi and Marathi, it’s a heartfelt tribute to a complex leader.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Witness the covert mission that put India on the nuclear map in 1998. Parmanu stars John Abraham as Captain Ashwat Raina, leading a team of scientists and soldiers in this thrilling tale of unity and determination. It’s a celebration of teamwork and grit that changed India’s history forever.

“Parmanu is a riveting reminder of what a united nation can achieve.”

Tejas

What does it take to protect a nation’s skies? Kangana Ranaut answers this question in Tejas, where she plays a fierce fighter pilot breaking barriers and defending her country. This film is a tribute to the courage of women who redefine what’s possible in modern India.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

The 2016 Uri attack shook the nation, but the response was unforgettable. Uri: The Surgical Strike brings the story of the Indian Army’s retaliation to life. Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill captures the valor and emotions of a soldier’s duty.

State of Siege: Temple Attack

Based on real events, this film highlights the National Security Guard’s heroic efforts during a temple attack. Starring Akshaye Khanna as Major Hanut Singh, it’s a heart-pounding tribute to the sacrifices of the NSG.

“State of Siege: Temple Attack is a gripping tale of courage under fire.”

Why Choose ZEE5 Global for Republic Day Entertainment?

ZEE5 Global brings together the best of Indian cinema, offering a seamless streaming experience in over 18 languages. From Roku to Amazon Fire TV, you can access these iconic films on any device. Whether you’re a fan of Hindi films or want to explore regional cinema, ZEE5 Global has you covered.

Celebrate Republic Day with a Movie Marathon

This Republic Day, honor India’s spirit of freedom with stories that inspire and captivate. From Sam Manekshaw’s bravery to the grit of the NSG, these films remind us of the sacrifices behind our celebrations.

So grab your tricolor popcorn (okay, maybe just regular popcorn) and tune in to ZEE5 Global. These films aren’t just entertainment—they’re a tribute to India’s heroes.