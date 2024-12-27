What Happened to the Space Invaders Movie?

After the rampant success of Barbie proved that major brands can make for blockbuster hits and the likes of Gangs of London and Sonic the Hedgehog showcased that there is a way to tell a good story for TV and film while adapting video games, a whole host of projects were announced.

There’s a Monopoly movie in the works, one for Hot Wheels, and even a film for the Magic Eight Ball has been given the green light. So, what about one of the most impactful, influential, best-known, and most-loved retro video games that also offers instant brand recognisability?

An Arcade Classic that Remains a Hit

It wouldn’t be hyperbole to say that the 1978 arcade classic Space Invaders is one of the most influential entertainment products of the last 50 years. Hugely popular in arcades, the game pioneered the rail shooter gameplay mechanic and endless gameplay. It came long before Street Fighter and even Tetris.

The game from Taito has continues to be adapted and revived as gaming has developed at breakneck speed. Space Invaders Deck Commander – The Board Game, will make its way onto all platforms in 2025, and the iconic game is already a smash-hit in the new, hybrid gaming world of slingo.

In Slingo Space Invaders, the retro aesthetic and premise of low-cost entertainment is fully embraced, with the modern slot-bingo hybrid game having a minimum spin of 20p and even features a bonus game drawn from Space Invaders. Even now, Space Invaders is making its way to new devices.

Late 2024 saw the Kickstarter launch for the Space Invaders: My Play Watch. The trailblazing fashion wearable brand launched the crowdfunding campaign and saw its goal met rather swiftly. In the end, they had raised over $60,000 to bring the newest way to play Space Invaders to market.

The Movie’s Yet to Get Off the Ground

Way back in 2011, there were reports of Space Invaders being primed for the big-screen treatment, and then again in 2014 when Warner Bros. purchased the film rights in the wake of the commercial success of Battleship. Obviously, neither of those stories resulted in a quick turnaround for a Space Invaders movie.

However, the idea was rekindled in 2019 when Warner Bros. New Link brought in Greg Russo to write the script for the film. Since 2019, there have been many, many changes at Warner Bros., and there’s a good chance that the reshuffle and aim to become profitable again led to the Space Invaders movie being thrown out.

Still, there is something there in the current box office space for a Space Invaders movie. The brand recognition alone is the obvious draw for studios, but for audiences, there’s plenty of room to write a compelling alien invasion movie.

Very much in line with the crow-pleasing action flicks of the 90s and 00s, like Independence Day, it’d feature the daunting threat of aliens coming to Earth or perhaps even an Earth that’s already been invaded. From there, it could follow a Godzilla Minus One angle with a pilot who has a shot at redemption by facing the aliens in combat.

That’s just a quick spin of a potential premise for a Space Invaders movie, but with the game being so low on story, there’s plenty of room for manoeuvre for any film writer looking to capitalise on the eternally popular retro game.