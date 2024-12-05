Get Ready To Unveil “Naam: The Missing Identity”!

Did you know, there exists a Bollywood movie that took twenty years to release? When filming was completed and the film was ready to be released in 2004, then why such a delay? Perhaps the makers, Anees Bazmee and Ajay Devgn, themselves were not willing to release it!

See the clashing coincidence! In November 2024, Ajay Devgn’s action-thriller “Singham Again” was released, and following that Anees Bazmee’s horror comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”. In the same month of November 2024, the much-delayed crime-thriller “Naam” was finally released in theaters which was written and directed by Anees Bazmee and starred Ajay Devgn.

Sameera Reddy And Ajay Devgn In The Track “Laila” From Naam

Naam (2024) Synopsis:

A fatal mishap leaves a professional assassin (Ajay Devgn) with memory loss. As he tries to pursue a new calm life with his wife (Bhoomika Chawla), he gets engulfed in a perilous game involving the cops and his criminal opponents. What will be the outcome of the deadly game as his murderous past is revealed? Vengeance!

The Hunt Begins — Naam (2024) Official Trailer:

The Good:

You might have seen Bollywood thrillers like Humraaz (2002), where you would be required to exercise your brain to judge the climax, which used to be direly intense. Naam happens to be that kind of a film that will revive the old memories when Bollywood used to make really entertaining movies. Murderous action and chilling suspense blended in a cleverly formulated storyline with a deceiving climax. The fact is, had this movie been made in 2024 with the same casting, it would have created a mass cinema!

Here you will witness the younger Ajay Devgn with his timeless expressions and dialogues playing a professional killer who has lost his memory. You can relate Naam to the Salman Khan-starrer Tere Naam (2003) which featured a similar plot where the protagonist loses his memory and forgets his past. Naam will bring back the memories of that horrifying romantic tragedy-drama, Tere Naam. It even features the same actress as Tere Naam, Bhoomika Chawla, opposite Ajay Devgn. Besides, Devgn has some sizzling on-screen chemistry with actress Sameera Reddy in this movie.

The Track “Dum Dum Maro” Featuring Ajay Devgn and Sameera Reddy

A scene in Naam shows the professional killer has lost his memory and is enjoying his new life when suddenly a mafia leader enters his home and starts raining bullets. The intensity of the gun violence in that scene is old-school where you will see the applauding aura and expressions of Ajay Devgn as he picks up a rifle and headshots the criminals. The fact is, he is a deadly criminal as well in the movie, only purified as a new being. The shocking part is that even his on-screen wife (Bhoomika Chawla) is not aware of his horrifying past.

The editing is superb within the two-hour run duration which will keep you engaged till the climax. The scenes are so thrilling that they cover up any loose moments. You won’t feel bored in any instance. If you miss Rajpal Yadav’s nostalgic comical punches, then you will get to experience them again in Naam. And what’s more, you will witness the long-forgotten old-era Bollywood villains like Rahul Dev and Mukesh Tiwari once again!

The Track “Ishq Da” From Naam

The Bad:

There are a lot of conspiracy theories behind Naam being held back. Some people say that the film was supposed to be released in 2014, but when it was about to make its theatrical debut, a producer died. Others opine that the film was so low-grade that the makers just didn’t want to release it. My question is, if it was so shoddy then why release it now, in the year 2024?

The cinematography and visuals are old-school and date back to the early 2000s era. You won’t find any VFX or special effects here. In fact, the bloodbath shown in the movie can be diagnosed with tomato ketchup!

Ajay Devgn and Bhoomika Chawla In The Romantic Track “Yuhi Nahi”

The Verdict:

An easy and simple cinematic presentation of the retro Bollywood era, that’s what best describes Naam. The choice is yours! Go for this movie if you are in for some old-era Bollywood entertainment.

Frankly speaking, the content of Naam is outdated in the minds of Gen Zs and Gen Alphas. Only Millennials will be able to understand its true essence.

Honestly, this crime thriller cannot be reviewed as it dates back in time. You would have to go back to the early 2000s in a time machine and then be able to provide your opinion about it. The fact is, you cannot analyze it; you can only enjoy it!

Acting - 9/10 9/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 6.5/10 6.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 9/10 9/10

Setting/Theme - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Watchability - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Overall 7.8/10 7.8/10