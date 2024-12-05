That Christmas Review: A Festive Jumble

Netflix’s That Christmas brings together an impressive lineup of talent to weave a tapestry of holiday cheer, missteps, and heartfelt moments. Directed by Simon Otto in his debut and based on Richard Curtis’ beloved children’s book trilogy, this Christmas fantasy comedy aims to deliver warmth and laughter for the season. While it boasts charming animation and endearing performances from its voice cast, the film struggles to juggle its myriad storylines, leaving it feeling more like a cluttered stocking than a cohesive yuletide package.

Premise:

The central premise of That Christmas revolves around intertwining tales about love, family, loneliness, and the occasional chaos of Santa Claus and turkeys. Each storyline attempts to capture the heartwarming yet bittersweet nature of Christmas, offering a mix of relatable family dilemmas and fantastical escapades.

Voice cast:

At its core is Brian Cox as Santa Claus, who delivers a gruff yet tender performance as the iconic figure grappling with an embarrassing mistake that sends ripple effects through the other stories. While Cox imbues Santa with a grounded warmth, the character’s arc feels rushed, lacking the emotional weight needed to anchor the film’s sprawling narrative.

Jodie Whittaker and Bill Nighy shine as Mrs. Williams and Lighthouse Bill, respectively. Their subplot—centering on a holiday rescue mission—offers moments of genuine charm but often feels sidelined amidst the sheer volume of competing storylines. Similarly, Fiona Shaw’s Miss Trapper and Lolly Adefope’s Mrs. McNutt bring comedic flair but are given little room to develop beyond their quirky archetypes.

Great animation but with narrative flaws:

The animation, crafted by Locksmith Animation and DNEG Animation, is undoubtedly the film’s highlight. From the cozy glow of snow-dusted village streets to the whimsical design of Santa’s workshop, the visuals capture the magic of the season. Otto’s background as an animator shines through in the film’s attention to detail, making every frame feel alive with festive charm.

However, this visual splendor cannot compensate for the film’s narrative shortcomings. Written by Richard Curtis and Peter Souter, the screenplay tries to juggle too many themes and characters, resulting in a disjointed experience. While Curtis’s signature wit occasionally sparkles through, much of the humor feels forced or overly sentimental. The interconnected tales lack the seamless integration of ensemble holiday classics like Love Actually (also penned by Curtis), leaving the audience more confused than enchanted.

Themes:

That Christmas tries to balance its comedy and emotional beats, but the execution is uneven. On the other hand, the film’s quieter moments—like a child grappling with loneliness or a family reuniting after a misunderstanding—carry a sincerity that resonates. These glimpses of genuine emotion remind viewers of the warmth that Curtis’s writing can bring, even if the broader structure falters.

At its heart, That Christmas aims to explore universal themes of love, loneliness, and the importance of connection during the holidays. While the film occasionally succeeds in capturing these sentiments, its fragmented narrative prevents any single theme from fully resonating. Moments of genuine insight are often overshadowed by chaotic plotlines or unnecessary comedic diversions, diluting the emotional impact.

Overall:

That Christmas is an ambitious debut for Simon Otto, showcasing his talent for creating visually stunning and heartwarming worlds. However, the film’s overstuffed narrative and uneven pacing prevent it from reaching its full potential. While younger viewers may delight in the colorful animation and slapstick humor, older audiences may find themselves yearning for a more cohesive and emotionally satisfying story.

For fans of Richard Curtis’s previous work, That Christmas offers glimpses of his signature charm but falls short of delivering the depth and wit that made his earlier projects so beloved. The talented voice cast and beautiful animation make the film worth a watch for die-hard Christmas enthusiasts, but it ultimately struggles to stand out in a crowded holiday movie lineup.

Acting - 7/10 7/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7/10 7/10

Plot/Screenplay - 5/10 5/10

Setting/Theme - 5/10 5/10

Watchability - 6/10 6/10

