The Supercop Makes A Comeback In Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again”!

When you create a remake and that remake appeals better than the original movie, then you can say that you have acquired filmmaking superpowers! Writer, producer, and director Rohit Shetty has surely utilized his superpowers to make his lionhearted supercop return to the big screens after 10 years.

The third installment to Shetty’s Cop Universe’s Singham franchise, after Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), “Singham Again” has been roaring in theaters since November 1, 2024. This action-laden cop-drama stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role of the daredevil and invincible Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bajirao Singham, Kareena Kapoor as his wife Avni, and Arjun Kapoor as the lead antagonist, Zubair Hafeez, Chief of Lashkar Omar Hafeez’s grandson.

The Supercop Returns: Ajay Devgn As Singham Once Again!

The Synopsis:

The story resumes from Singham Returns (2014). DCP Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) is now happily married to Avni (Kareena Kapoor). He arrests the Chief of the terrorist group Lashkar, Omar Hafeez (Jackie Shroff). DCP Singham also seizes a ship full of drugs that belonged to Danger Lanka, a.k.a. Zubair Hafeez (Arjun Kapoor).

This angered Danger Lanka and he abducts Singham’s wife, Avni. Now, it is up to our daredevil cop to save his wife from the clutches of Danger Lanka and also stop this dangerous drug lord and terrorist who has vowed to destroy him as an act of vengeance for his grandfather’s arrest.

The Chase Begins! Singham Again (2024) Official Trailer:

The Good:

“Aata Majhi Satakli!” It’s Singham Again! If you are a fan of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, then you must be familiar with DCP Bajirao Singham, the lionhearted and invincible cop. Besides, the story of Singham Again will also appear familiar to you.

If you know the story of the Hindu epic Ramayana, then you can relate this plot to it. Rohit Shetty has cleverly blended the story and creativity of Ramayana into a modern-day cop-action drama. Here, Singham signifies Lord Ram and Avni, his wife Sita who gets abducted by Danger Lanka, signifying Raavan. Just like Lord Ram fought with Raavan to rescue his wife, Sita, a similar incident occurs here. The screenplay has visuals of the Ramlila show, a dramatic re-enactment of Ramayana to support the plot’s concept.

Actually, Rohit Shetty wants to take the honor of creating Ramayana 2.0. Jokes apart, but don’t misjudge this as a disaster like Adipurush. The story of a Hindu epic blended with a modern-day action-laden screenplay can work wonders!

You may opine that the plot is familiar which will reduce the thrill. The familiarity indeed hampers suspense and thrill to some extent as everybody will know what’s coming next and how it will end, but Singham Again, as a movie, relies entirely on its presentation.

This is a kind of mass cinema that appeals to the audience because of the iconic character played by Ajay Devgn and his machismo. In fact, Devgn is presented as a God-like character in his Singham franchise. When you see him, you will get the vibe that he is invincible and will demolish anything that comes his way. Besides that, he will also intimidate and freeze anybody with his roaring dialogues.

When DCP Bajirao Singham Acts As Lord Ram, ACP Sangram Bhalerao “Simmba” Comes To His Aid As Lord Bajrang Bali!

You will see a dozen popular Bollywood stars making their exciting cameos in this movie in their own cop avatars like Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar as the braveheart DCP Veer Sooryavanshi from the action-thriller Sooryavanshi, and Ranveer Singh as the comical yet heroic Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sangram Bhalerao from the action-thriller Simmba, which increases the film’s hype even more. You will witness half the Bollywood population in just one movie ticket. Isn’t it worth it? Well, I guess so!

The supporting cast also includes Tiger Shroff playing ACP Satya Bali, Deepika Padukone as DCP Shakti Shetty, and Dayanand Shetty as the intimidating Senior Inspector Daya Shetty who is famous for breaking doors.

I have to say that Hindi cinema has lost a “could-have-been” mega-villain. It’s Arjun Kapoor! He is used to playing protagonist roles in any movie he does, which usually flops in the Box Office. However, he just showcased his marvelous acting skills by playing the lead villain in Singham Again. In fact, he should have been a Bollywood villain rather than a hero. Bollywood couldn’t identify his villainous talent. In Singham Again, it is an unarguable fact that his villainous character with sheer madness completely overshadows the titular protagonist (Ajay Devgn) solely because of his stellar performance. Jackie Shroff as Lashkar Chief Omar Hafeez lent great support.

I must tell you that even if the screenplay is similar to Ramayana, you will enjoy the suspense and thrill that builds up as it proceeds. It won’t matter even if you are aware of what’s going to happen next. You will be glued to your seats with your eyes wide open for the entire duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The visuals and special effects of the action and stunt sequences are mind-blowing. The action choreography is marvelous with impressive stunts and fights and the background music adds to the screenplay’s extravaganza.

The Bad:

To be honest, Salman Khan’s weak cameo as Inspector Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise in the post-credit scenes of Singham Again gravely disappointed me. I was expecting to see Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan, the two supercops, shoulder-to-shoulder in Singham Again, fighting the villains. But Rohit Shetty shattered all my expectations and made the Dabangg star have just a post-credit special appearance.

In fact, Akahsy Kumar’s stunt-powered cameo as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi was the truly thrilling one. I have to say, if any other supercop can stand on par with DCP Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn), it is DCP Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) and not Inspector Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan).

Another shortcoming in the movie is the buildup of Arjun Kapoor’s villainous character. Even if Arjun has given a stupendous performance, his character development falls flat at the end of the screenplay. I guess, the makers ruined his character’s aura solely because they were trying to keep the screenplay’s duration within the 150-minute frame.

Presenting Deepika Padukone As “Lady Singham” DCP Shakti Shetty!

The Verdict:

Singham Again shines due to its mass action-laden screenplay and starry cameos. The astonishing fact is that when Ajay Devgn decided to make his return as the supercop after 10 long years, he brought a dozen Bollywood stars to support him. These starry cameos are responsible for elevating his third installment to the Singham franchise.

When Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh have already given so much effort in their cameos in Singham Again, I doubt if the audiences would prefer to see these two in their original film sequels, Sooryavanshi 2 or Simmba 2, which may be coming up very soon. Unfortunately, they have settled so well within the Singham franchise that they have spoiled their own aura in their original cop films.

Deeepika Padukone stole the hearts of the audiences with her “Lady Singham” avatar, DCP Shakti Shetty. Rumors have it that Rohit Shetty has planned to make a separate movie on “Lady Singham” which will star Deepika Padukone in the eponymous character.

Experience The Thrilling Encounter Between The Good And The Evil In Singham Again!

Now, allow me to clear the misconception that has disappointed and haunted audiences after watching Singham Again. For those Singham and Dabangg fans who were eagerly waiting to witness Bajirao Singham and Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again must apply this logic. Rohit Shetty is used to bringing Singham, Sooryavanshi, and Simmba together but when we were expecting to see a bit of Chulbul Pandey as well, he disappointed us by placing Chulbul Pandey in a post-credit scene. Remember, all three cops Singham, Sooryavanshi, and Simmba belong to Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe but Chulbul Pandey doesn’t. He is from a separate cop franchise named Dabangg. So, it is obvious that Rohit Shetty will promote his own cops rather than promoting some other cop from another franchise. Logic, isn’t it?!

Setting all logic apart, it’s time to ride the “Ramayana-reloaded” roller coaster of entertaining action and thrill! When you see Ajay Devgn, don’t cry “Bolo Zubaan Kesari”, but cheer with “Aata Majhi Satakli” at your nearest theaters!

Acting - 9/10 9/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9.5/10 9.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8/10 8/10

Setting/Theme - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Watchability - 9/10 9/10

Rewatchability - 5.5/10 5.5/10 Overall 8.3/10 8.3/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)