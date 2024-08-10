Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha (2024): Ajay Devgn’s Biggest Disaster!

You need Courage to Love. If you are a guy who has ever fallen in love, then your love story can never be complete if you don’t possess that courage. “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha” translated as “Where Was The Courage In Others” is writer and director Neeraj Pandey’s cult romantic drama that was released in theaters on August 2, 2024. Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu as the romantic duo alongside Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar as their younger versions, the film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill.

Presenting Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar as young Krishna and Vasudha in “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha”

After 23 years when Krishna is released from life imprisonment, will he be able to meet the love of his life who is married to someone else? If he does, where will fate take his love story?

The Title Track: “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha” – Recited by Ajay Devgn!

To Love You Must Have The Courage! Presenting The Official Trailer Of Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha (2024):

The Good:

It was indeed a pleasure to see Bollywood’s remarkable romantic duo Ajay Devgn and Tabu once again together on the big screens. Not just on-screen, what spikes my interest in them is Ajay Devgn and Tabu are rumored to be really close. It has been said that Tabu, in her real life, didn’t marry because she had feelings for Ajay Devgn, who is married to actress Kajol. I don’t know how far that’s true, but that’s how the rumors go. So, seeing them together brings back the 90s-era Bollywood’s refreshing memories and also the memories of the cult thriller “Drishyam”. That’s another thing they acted as enemies in “Drishyam”.

The track “Ae Dil Zara” From Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

The plot of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is thought-provoking. This love story can surely leave you wondering, why some love stories have to be so full of hardships? The fact is some love stories can never be explained, they just happen and destiny just does not accept them!

Imagine going to prison for murder and spending 23 years there and after 23 years, suddenly getting released. I bet the world will appear as a completely new place to anybody who suffers this fate. As young Krishna (Shantanu Maheshwari) committed two murders to save his love Vasudha (Saiee Manjrekar) from gang rape, he had to face a 23-year prison sentence.

Vasudha’s Dialogue Promo:

After 23 years when Krishna was released (Now Ajay Devgn), everything changed. He had to start a new life again. His love (Now Tabu) whom he had saved from the rapists was married to a big-shot named Abhijeet. So, where will fate take Krishna and Vasudha’s lives?

The visuals in certain instances had the retro and nostalgic essence of the 90s-era Hindi movies and you will feel that you are really watching one of those melodramatic cinematic pieces from the 90s. Some of the romantic tracks were melodious. Even the romantic dialogues in the movie have the dramatic essence of the 90s-era Hindi dialogues.

The filmmakers have cleverly selected a separate casting to showcase the younger versions of Krishna and Vasudha. The screenplay continuously fluctuates from the past to the present throughout the movie. But due to the separate casting, you won’t get confused and will be able to keep track of the proceedings throughout the movie. You will be able to follow when the scenes take the story 23 years in the past and bring it back to the present.

“Jahan Se Chale The”: The Extended Version Of “Ae Dil Zara”

The Bad:

I am extremely disappointed after watching Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. To be honest, it was superbly boring. I can bet that if you happen to visit the theater to watch this on-screen torture, you won’t be able to sit in the hall for more than 30 minutes, considering this to be a 2-hour 30-minute movie.

Frankly, not just lovers require courage, but you will also require an enormous amount of courage to sit through the end of this movie. The screenplay is extremely slow-paced which makes it intolerably boring in certain instances.

Apart from the prison-fight action scenes of Ajay Devgn, there was barely any thrill. The climax revealed a dark truth about Vasudha which could have been thrilling. The ending was shocking but it failed to thrill because of its poor execution. The fact is, the attack and assault on Vashudha were shown multiple times during the screenplay, which made the audience lose interest in the real story at the climax.

Krishna’s Dialogue Promo:

Besides, the melodrama that built itself throughout the screenplay was just unbearable! I must say, this time Ajay Devgn’s natural acting won’t bear fruit. Throughout the movie, Devgn appeared completely expressionless. The fact is, the script has been designed so dully. Also, selecting an unpopular actor like Shantanu Maheshwari as the lead (the younger version of Krishna) was a blunder that the filmmakers committed. He just doesn’t possess the aura of a romantic and daring lover and simply doesn’t fit the character he plays. He, in fact, looked like a spectacled geek who keeps his head buried in books most of the time.

Tabu did not have much role to play apart from giving vivid expressions of grief and remorse. Jimmy Sheirgill as Vasudha’s husband, Abhijeet added some inquisitiveness in the minds of the audience. Saiee Manjrekar as the young Vasudha was cheerful and appeared lively, but her fine performance was drowned in this tsunami of a melodrama.

The track “Tuu” From Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

The Verdict:

I am astonished at what took the filmmakers a whopping INR 100 Crores to make this disaster! I have to tell you, this film was so boring that in the theater hall, I could see people walking away 20 minutes before the climax happened. Seemed like they just couldn’t bear it anymore! As per reports, this is the biggest disaster that Ajay Devgn has ever participated in. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha collected only INR 8 Crores at the Box Office.

I’m waiting for Ajay Devgn’s “Singham Again”. Hope he can revive his lost image with it. The main problem is Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has been created a bit too larger than life.

I think the name of this movie is apt, “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha”. Allow me to do the honors of extending its name to “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha…Pura Film Dekhne Ko?” which means, “Where Was The Courage In Others To Watch The Entire Movie?” Jokes apart, only I had it!

Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage!

Acting - 5/10 5/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 4/10 4/10

Setting/Theme - 6/10 6/10

Watchability - 4.5/10 4.5/10

Rewatchability - 0/10 0/10 Overall 4.7/10 4.7/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)