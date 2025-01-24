A Murky Probe: “Saif” or Unsafe?

A mysterious intruder barged into Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s apartment in Mumbai where he has been alleged to have attacked and stabbed the actor with a knife. Saif was stabbed six times and the knife’s blade remained stuck in his spine. Spinal fluid poured out. Saif was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw accompanied by his seven-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. In fact, that autorickshaw driver named Bhajan Singh Rana is actually the one who saved Saif’s life that day as he was left wounded with severe injuries.

Shedding light on the incident, the suspected attacker Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla, who is a Bangladeshi, has been said to have illegally immigrated to India. He came to Mumbai, entered Saif’s apartment building which is laden with several security guards and CCTV cameras, went inside his apartment, had a tiff with Saif, and stabbed him nearly fatally six times!

My question is, what were his security guards doing at that time when this man freely entered his residence? Also, why was no CCTV footage of the actual stabbing found? Who deleted all evidence? A fact is that Shariful did climb a pipe at Saif’s apartment and then took the stairs. Maybe that’s how he was successful in sneaking past the high security at Saif’s posh apartment building.

Many say this was an attempted robbery. Some opine that Shariful had no connection or personal grudges against Saif Ali Khan and was only looking out for a random apartment inside the building to rob. And look what this “so-called” robber took from Saif’s home after stabbing him brutally, a pair of shoes! That’s right readers, the stairway’s CCTV footage revealed that the robber entered barefoot and left the building with shoes on.

Saif Ali Khan And Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla, The Home Intruder Who Attacked Him

Several Indian journalists suspect foul play here. Many believe this was a setup, a publicity stunt to be precise. The incident occurred so suddenly and discreetly that even the Mumbai police could not reveal the truth. Saif’s wife, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had gone partying when this incident occurred. Saif’s housekeeper was in the house when the Bangladeshi man entered his flat.

The evidence that indicates that this might have been a fake attack is Saif Ali Khan’s miraculous recovery. With a 2.5-inch knife blade stuck to his spine, his spinal fluid coming out, and undergoing a six-hour life-saving surgery; he fully recovers within four days and walks out of the hospital casually as if he has come to that venue for some film promotion! Do the doctors at Lilavati Hospital use some magical potion to cure their patients within no time? Or is Saif Ali Khan so physically fit that six stab wounds on his body and an immense cerebral trauma with loss of spinal fluid are just not worth any damage?

Saif Ali Khan Fully Recovers Within Four Days And Walks Out Of The Lilavati Hospital As If Nothing Had Happened!

Now, talking about the physicality of the attacker Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla and Saif Ali Khan. The former is no match for Saif. However, shockingly, the skinny and fragile Shariful not only overpowered the beefy Saif but also stabbed him six times!

Jokes apart, the guy looks like if Saif had given him one blow from his fist, he would have never stood up again. Then how come a skinny person like this takes down a guy who works out regularly and has a great physique?

What is the motive of this intercountry crime? Reports say that this man immigrated illegally to India by swimming the half-a-mile river bordering India and Bangladesh. He then flew to Mumbai, stealthily entered Saif’s residence to steal a pair of shoes, and nearly killed him. I mean what sort of logic is this? Many even say that this immigrant was already employed as a worker at Saif’s home. It was a few days before the attack that Saif had terminated him from his job. Whatever the case may be, the Mumbai police have a lot to ponder upon. The truth can only be revealed by Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan themselves.

My Verdict:

Saif Ali Khan is no ordinary Bollywood actor. He is the son of the Nawab of Pataudi and former Indian cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan, his maternal side originates from the legendary Indian polymath Rabindranath Tagore, and he is the son-in-law of the evergreen Raj Kapoor Family of Bollywood.

Looks like some Bollywood celebrities are subjected to bad luck nowadays. A few months back, actor Govinda shot himself accidentally while cleaning his own pistol, and recovered. Now, it’s Saif Ali Khan who survived a brutal stabbing. Publicity or ill fate, my advice is “Just be Safe!”

The Autorickshaw Driver Bhajan Singh Rana Who Took Saif Ali Khan To The Hospital On The Day Of The Stabbing Incident