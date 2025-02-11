Make Way For The Indian James Bond: Badass Ravi Kumar!

Himesh Reshammiya brings back a popular heroic character named Ravi Kumar from his 2014 period thriller “The Xpose” in a new action avatar. Now he is “Badass Ravi Kumar” who slays villains in raw fights and action-packed stunts! This retro musical action-thriller was released on February 7, 2025, with Keith Gomes in his directorial debut. Himesh Reshammiya stars as the titular protagonist opposite Indian choreographer Prabhu Deva as the lead antagonist.

The Good:

A nostalgic mass-masala entertainer! Ravi Kumar is a badass but patriotic Indian police officer who can go up to any extent to save India from Pakistani attacks. The best parts about this musical action-thriller are its arrogant yet admirable dialogues. When Ravi Kumar delivers those exhilarating dialogues in his unique and bold style, they can surely make you rise up from your seats and cheer.

Moreover, Himesh seems to have succeeded in achieving a macho look in his bearded and hairy “Ravi Kumar” getup which amplifies his aura. His performance has improved from how we have seen him in his past movies. The most fascinating part about Badass Ravi Kumar is that it portrays the cinematic essence of the 1980s. The action choreography, the dialogue delivery as well as the cinematography are nostalgic which will bring back the memories of the 1980s Bollywood era. In fact, the cinematography is vibrant with Himesh fighting the villains with an intimidating and charismatic appeal, singing all the songs in the movie in his own unconventional tone, and romancing the lead actress Simona with a stylish on-screen chemistry. However, at times certain action visuals seemed exaggerated.

Feel The 80’s Era Bollywood Magic: Dialogue In Ravi Kumar’s Style — “Bhagawan Tum Ho Nahi Sakte, Insaan Tum lagte Nahi, Aur Shaitaan Se Main Nahi Darta!”

Himesh Reshammiya and Simona J In The Romantic Track “Terre Pyaar Mein”

Even though this is the same Bollywood’s India versus Pakistan story, it has got something unique to tell. The screenplay and presentation of the movie are cheeky which gives it a mass appeal among the average Indian crowd. So, the predictable plot doesn’t matter. Trust me; some of you will enjoy watching this jam-packed musical action-thriller. But some wouldn’t! Don’t think this to be any Bollywood cinematic masterpiece because it does have certain absurd shortcomings.

The Bad:

All over India, there is a hue and cry that Himesh has blasted the screens with his popular nasal voice. But honestly, I find nothing special in the songs of Badass Ravi Kumar. In fact, the music choreography seems funny yet foolish.

Badass Ravi Kumar, as a movie, has wasted the performances of some talented comedians like Johnny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra. The worst part is that the lead antagonist is Prabhu Deva, who is basically a famous Indian choreographer who has acted in many movies. Rather than acting, his focus seemed to be on his style and moves. Jokes apart! He is the last person on the planet who can appear to be an intimidating villain. In fact, he is cartoonish. Perhaps, that’s how his villainous character in the movie has been designed to be. So basically, Badass Ravi Kumar is an Indian singer (Himesh Reshammiya) versus a choreographer (Prabhu Deva). What more can you expect! And isn’t it thought-provoking that in The Xpose(2014), Himesh paired opposite Indian singer and rapper, Yo Yo Honey Singh as the lead antagonist and in this spin-off sequel, he paired opposite Prabhu Deva? So, if you look at it that way, you can tell that Indian singers and dancers have come out with unusual action films.

Presenting Himesh Reshammiya With Sunny Leone In The Groovy Dance Track “Tandoori Days”

The Verdict:

Honestly, millennials are the ones who will mostly enjoy Badass Ravi Kumar, as it will bring back their childhood memories of the 80s-era Hindi cinema. For that reason, the movie has received mixed reviews with some criticizing it to the brim while others being full of praise for it.

The fact is, it all depends on your taste whether you will like it or not. After so many years we are seeing Himesh reviving this iconic character from The Xpose on the big screens. So, I bet you ought to consider watching this action-master “Indian James Bond” for once and let me know your theatrical experience. I would advise that before you watch this movie, don’t forget to leave your logic and reasoning back at home!

Another Dialogue In Ravi Kumar’s Style — “Sheeshe Ke Gahron Mein Rehne Waale Chattanon Ko Chunoutiyan Nahi Diya Karte!”

Acting - 7/10 7/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9/10 9/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8/10 8/10

Setting/Theme - 7/10 7/10

Watchability - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Overall 7.5/10 7.5/10