Our Little Secret Review: Lindsay Lohan Shines in a Festive Rom-Com

Stephen Herek’s Our Little Secret delivers a lighthearted holiday-themed romantic comedy with an ensemble cast led by Lindsay Lohan. Co-written by Hailey DeDominicis and featuring a mixture of heartfelt moments, comedic mishaps, and family dynamics, the film fits snugly within the feel-good Netflix catalog. While it doesn’t break new ground in the rom-com genre, its charm and chaotic humor ensure it’s an enjoyable watch for the holiday season.

Plot Overview:

The story centers on Avery (Lohan) and Logan (Ian Harding), childhood friends turned lovers who break up when Avery leaves for England, only to cross paths a decade later in the most awkward of circumstances: meeting each other’s significant others’ families at Christmas. The pair must navigate a series of misunderstandings, family secrets, and rediscovered feelings, all while hiding their past from the overbearing Morgan family matriarch, Erica (Kristin Chenoweth).

This setup provides fertile ground for a comedy of errors, with the film striking a balance between slapstick humor and more emotional beats.

Performances and Chemistry:

Lindsay Lohan’s performance as Avery is the standout of the film. She imbues the character with wit, warmth, and a touch of chaos that makes her both relatable and entertaining. Lohan’s comedic timing shines, particularly in scenes involving THC-induced antics and awkward family moments. Ian Harding provides a grounded counterpart as Logan, bringing sincerity to the role and believable chemistry with Lohan. Their rekindled dynamic feels authentic, anchoring the film’s romantic core.

The supporting cast delivers solid performances, with Kristin Chenoweth stealing scenes as the sharp-tongued Erica. Judy Reyes and Tim Meadows add depth to the extended family, while Jon Rudnitsky brings a mix of charm and humor as Avery’s current boyfriend, Cameron. The ensemble complements the leads well, contributing to the film’s comedic and emotional beats.

Strengths: Comedy and Heart:

Our Little Secret leans heavily into situational comedy, with many of its laughs stemming from misunderstandings and awkward scenarios. One of the film’s most memorable sequences involves Avery unintentionally consuming THC gummy bears, leading to a hilariously unhinged reading of the Bethlehem story during Christmas Eve mass. Moments like this highlight the film’s playful spirit and Lohan’s comedic prowess.

The film also tackles themes of family and rediscovery with surprising depth. Avery and Logan’s shared history is explored through heartfelt conversations, adding emotional weight to their reunion. The subplot involving Avery’s childhood home and her memories of her late mother adds a touching layer to her character arc.

Weaknesses: Predictability and Pacing:

Despite its charm, Our Little Secret suffers from predictability. The film follows a well-worn rom-com formula, leaving few surprises for seasoned viewers. While the familiar beats are executed well, the lack of innovation may leave some yearning for a fresher take on the genre.

Additionally, the pacing is uneven. The first act, which establishes Avery and Logan’s shared history and the Morgan family dynamics, feels rushed. Conversely, the third act is bogged down by an overabundance of reveals during the climactic family dinner, making the resolution feel cluttered.

Direction and Writing:

Stephen Herek’s direction ensures the film remains light and entertaining, with a festive aesthetic that complements its holiday setting. Hailey DeDominicis’ script balances humor and sentiment effectively, though it occasionally leans too heavily on contrived scenarios to drive the plot forward. The film’s strongest moments are those that allow its characters to shine through organic interactions rather than forced misunderstandings.

Visuals and Atmosphere:

The film’s visual style is warm and inviting, with cozy interiors and festive decorations that create a quintessential holiday atmosphere. The cinematography, while unremarkable, serves the story well, focusing on character interactions and comedic timing.

A Mixed Bag of Rom-Com Tropes:

While Our Little Secret doesn’t stray far from the conventions of the genre, its execution makes it an enjoyable watch. The film juggles a multitude of subplots, some of which are more successful than others. The romance between Avery and Logan is compelling, but the numerous side stories—ranging from Callum’s blackmail attempts to Erica’s marital woes—sometimes detract from the central narrative.

The comedy is hit-or-miss, with some jokes landing better than others. The THC sequence and Secret Santa mix-up are highlights, while other gags feel overly reliant on convenience and coincidence.

Overall:

Our Little Secret is a charming if formulaic addition to the romantic comedy genre. Lindsay Lohan’s charismatic performance and the film’s festive setting make it a delightful choice for holiday viewing, even if its predictable plot and uneven pacing prevent it from reaching its full potential. Fans of feel-good rom-coms and holiday hijinks will find much to enjoy, while those seeking a more innovative take on the genre might find it lacking.

Despite its flaws, the film succeeds in delivering a heartwarming and humorous story about love, family, and second chances. It’s a cozy watch that pairs perfectly with a cup of hot cocoa and a plate of cookies—just make sure they’re not Erica’s prized batch.

Acting - 7/10 7/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 6/10 6/10

Plot/Screenplay - 6/10 6/10

Setting/Theme - 5/10 5/10

Watchability - 7/10 7/10

Rewatchability - 5/10 5/10 Overall 6/10 6/10