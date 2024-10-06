FROM Season 3 Episode 3: Boyd’s Hope and Tabatha’s Crisis

If FROM were a rollercoaster, Season 3, Episode 3 is when the ride plunges you into the deepest loop, flips you upside down, and leaves you wondering why you ever got on this ride in the first place. It’s packed with so much tension that even Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau) is cracking under the pressure—this man deserves a medal for the emotional baggage he’s lugging around.

Now, Episode 3 doesn’t waste any time. We jump right back into the madness with Jim being verbally slapped by a voice pretending to be his son Thomas. I mean, it’s already bad enough your family’s been missing for months, but now the creepy phone calls start taunting you too? Welcome to FROM on MGM, folks, where misery loves company, and apparently, it’s got a phone line.

But let’s not beat around the bush—this episode dives into heavy stuff. We’re talking Boyd’s plan to catch a monster, Kenny trying to keep it together after losing his mother Tien-Chen, and Fatima munching on what looks like spoiled garbage while questioning whether she’s carrying a human baby or the spawn of Satan. Yup, it’s that kind of episode.

Boyd’s Big Plan: Catching Monsters Like Pokémon?

Boyd’s idea to catch a monster is, well, ambitious. He’s got this grand plan to use a talisman to trap one of the monsters. I’m all for creative problem-solving, but is this really the best strategy? Boyd’s out here like Ash Ketchum, trying to catch ‘em all, but with, you know, flesh-eating night creatures instead of cute little Pikachu.

But hey, we can’t blame him for trying. Boyd is the glue holding this ragtag group together. He’s been through more trauma than any one man should have to bear, but his sheer will to keep hope alive is what keeps everyone else from completely falling apart. It’s like watching someone try to keep a sinking ship afloat with duct tape and good vibes. (Spoiler: the duct tape’s fraying.)

Fatima’s Cravings: Demon Baby or Just Really Weird Pregnancy?

Meanwhile, Fatima’s pregnancy is giving Rosemary’s Baby vibes. I’m not trying to judge, but the girl is out here snacking on rotten veggies like it’s a five-course meal. Tilly, ever the enigma, catches her in the act and tells her that she used to have weird pregnancy cravings too. Apparently, licking the insides of eggshells was her jam—umm, what?

Fatima’s breakdown during this scene is gut-wrenching, and you can’t help but feel for her. She’s terrified of what’s growing inside her, and who wouldn’t be? If there was ever a moment to call in Kristy for a second opinion, it’s now. Somebody please get Fatima to a doctor because this baby might not be on board with normal human food.

Jim and His Mystery Phone Calls

Let’s not forget about Jim, who’s STILL getting those freaky phone calls. This time, Thomas—or whatever it is—warns him to keep an eye on Ethan and Julie. And of course, Jim just hangs up the phone instead of telling Boyd what’s going on. Come on, Jim! Haven’t you learned anything in this town? Communication is key, my guy!

Jade’s Hallucinations and Kenny’s Crisis

Jade continues his spiral into madness, which culminates in a terrifying vision of a colonial dude nailed to a tree, drinking blood from a skull. Just another day in FROM, right? Jade’s descent is getting darker by the episode, and you can’t help but wonder if he’s the next casualty of the town’s sinister forces.

Meanwhile, Kenny’s still reeling from his mother’s death. He’s trying to keep his emotions in check, but it’s clear the weight of his responsibilities is dragging him down. At one point, Kristy tries to comfort him, but Kenny brushes her off—because really, what can you say to someone who’s seen the worst this town has to offer?

Tabatha and Henry: The Road Trip That Never Ends

Finally, let’s talk about Tabatha and Henry. Just when you think Tabatha is going to figure something out, they get T-boned by another car. Seriously, I was THIS close to getting some answers about Miranda’s bottle tree, and then, bam! The writers throw us a curveball. Are they even in the real world? Who knows at this point, but one thing’s for sure—Tabatha’s headed back to FROMtown, and the nightmare isn’t over yet.

Final Thoughts: From Confusion to Chaos

FROM Season 3 Episode 3 keeps us guessing, and it seems like the more answers we get, the more questions pop up. Boyd’s heroic efforts to inspire hope are commendable, but the dark forces in FROM are relentless. Tabatha’s brush with death? Just another twist in this endless cycle of terror.

Will Boyd’s plan to catch a monster actually work? Will Fatima’s baby be the end of all of them? Who knows, but one thing’s for sure—I’ll be glued to my screen next week, trying to make sense of this madness.

FROM Season 3 Episode 3: Boyd’s Hope and Tabatha’s Crisis Acting - 9/10 9/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10 8/10

Plot/Screenplay - 9/10 9/10

Setting/Theme - 9/10 9/10

Watchability - 9/10 9/10

Summary: FROM Season 3 Episode 3 keeps the tension high as Boyd, Jim, and the rest of the crew struggle to survive the nightmare that is FROMtown. Boyd's plan to catch a monster might just work, while Tabatha's quest for answers is abruptly halted. Jade's descent into madness deepens, and Fatima's pregnancy takes a dark turn. Will the town hold onto hope, or is it slowly slipping into despair? 4.3 Terrifying Changes