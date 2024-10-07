Caddo Lake Review: Shyamalan Meets Folklore in a Time-Bending Mystery

Acting Cinematography/Visual Effects Plot/Screenplay Setting/Theme Watchability Rewatchability Summary: 3.5

It’s not every day you walk into a film expecting a slow-burn thriller about a missing person, only to be slapped in the face by portals, time loops, and a gator that has seen better days. But here we are, diving into the weirdly fascinating world of Caddo Lake, a film that feels like an eerie mashup of Southern folklore and M. Night Shyamalan-style twists. Directed by Celine Hand and Logan George and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, this film has a lot going on, and while it can be confusing at times, it’s also the kind of movie that lingers with you.

The Story: A Haunting Beginning

Caddo Lake opens with a chilling sequence—imagine an ordinary day turning into a nightmare when a car crashes into the lake, and the bodies of a married couple that are found submerged. That’s how you start a thriller. Right off the bat, you know this movie is not messing around, and the tension never really lets up. The tragedy sets the tone for everything that follows, which makes sense since water and death are pretty much a running theme here. It’s the kind of cold open that grabs you by the anxiety and doesn’t let go.

As we follow the lives of the families connected to the lake, you can feel that something’s off. The atmosphere is creepy, and there’s a slow build-up as you realize there’s something supernatural about this place. Oh, and did I mention the alligator? Even though it’s dead, the way the girl handles it by the head will make you rethink your stance on swamp life. Why is this movie on one from the beginning?

Time Loops, Portals, and Confusion

Okay, here’s where things get a little wild. The movie toys with time—literally. Portals appear, people walk through them, and suddenly we’re in different timelines. Ellie, (Eliza Scanlen), finds herself in one of these portals, and her life takes a bizarre turn. Meanwhile, Paris (our other main character played by Dylan O’Brien) has his own storyline going on, and it starts to feel like two separate movies happening simultaneously. But then, you realize they’re connected. Sort of. Maybe. The film doesn’t spell things out for you, and that’s both its strength and weakness.

There are wolves in the swamp—yes, wolves. And that’s just one of the many surreal elements that pop up, hinting at folklore tied to the lake. It’s like you’re constantly being pulled into a puzzle, but one that never quite gives you all the pieces. Why are there wolves? Who cut the gator? And what’s with the portals?

Shyamalan Vibes Without the Payoff

Look, we all know M. Night Shyamalan loves a good twist, and Caddo Lake delivers some of that Shyamalan-esque mystery. But while the movie dangles multiple threads—missing girls, time loops, ancient folklore—it doesn’t fully tie them together in an easy-to-follow way. The third act especially feels like it’s trying to wrap up too many loose ends at once, and instead of providing clarity, it just leaves you scratching your head.

The acting, especially from Paris and Ellie, holds the film together, but I wish we had more from the supporting characters. Shout out to the lone Black guy who exists solely in the background—because we always love some diversity that doesn’t actually matter to the plot (insert eye-roll).

Visuals and Atmosphere: Dark and Unsettling

One thing Caddo Lake does incredibly well is its atmosphere. The cinematography captures the murkiness of the lake and the dense, fog-filled surroundings in a way that keeps you on edge. There’s a constant feeling of dread, like something’s lurking just out of sight. It’s beautifully unsettling, and while the plot may not always hit the mark, the visuals sure do.

Also, can we talk about the sound design? From the eerie silence that follows each portal jump to the creepy noises in the swamp, the film uses sound to enhance the horror element. It’s like you’re waiting for something terrifying to jump out, but instead, you get a slow, creeping dread.

Conclusion: Worth the Watch?

So, is Caddo Lake worth your time? If you’re into slow-burn mysteries with a dash of folklore and a lot of “what just happened” moments, then absolutely. But if you’re looking for a clean, straightforward narrative, you might want to skip this one. The movie takes risks, and while not all of them pay off, it’s refreshing to see a thriller that doesn’t rely on cheap scares.

Caddo Lake may not be for everyone, but it’s definitely a conversation starter. It’s the kind of film you’ll want to discuss afterward, trying to figure out how all the pieces fit—or if they even fit at all. It’s messy, confusing, and at times brilliant. Just be ready to walk out of the theater with more questions than answers.

