Hey, Fromily! Welcome back for our breakdown and review of FROM Season 3, Episode 2. This week’s episode was filled with shocking discoveries, emotional turmoil, and eerie new twists that left us with plenty to think about. Below, you’ll find my video breakdown where I recap the major events of this week’s episode, explore character arcs, and speculate about what’s to come. I hope you enjoy it!
FROM Season 3 Episode 2 Review
FROM SPOILERS BELOW
FROM Season 3 Episode 2 Review: Emotional Damage
Acting - 8/10
8/10
Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10
8/10
Plot/Screenplay - 8/10
8/10
Setting/Theme - 9/10
9/10
Watchability - 9/10
9/10
Rewatchability - 9/10
9/10
Overall
8.5/10
8.5/10
