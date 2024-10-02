FROM Season 3 Episode 2 Review: Emotional Damage

Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2 was all about dealing with grief, unexpected discoveries, and even some mysterious hints at what might come next. The episode kicked off with Jade finding Tian-Chen’s mutilated corpse while Boyd, tied to a pillar, mumbled hysterically—an unsettling scene that set the tone for the rest of the episode. Meanwhile, Jim and Kenny made an unexpected find: fresh-grown vegetables near a new location they stumbled upon. They decided to take these vegetables back to the village, hoping to help their struggling community.

The tragic news of his mother’s death drove Kenny to destroy the jukebox in the diner, unable to cope with his loss. Kristi and Jade, meanwhile, prepared Tian-Chen’s body for her funeral, adding to the episode’s somber atmosphere. Fatima faced complications with her pregnancy, prompting her to seek medical help from Marielle, who revealed that malnutrition was the cause of her troubles. Later, in a moment of desperation, Fatima ate rotten vegetables that were intended for compost, showcasing just how dire the situation has become.

At Colony House, Victor’s father listened to Tabitha’s account of the strange events. Initially skeptical, he eventually took her to the basement to show her a series of eerie paintings created by Victor’s mother. He explained that Victor’s mother experienced hallucinations and believed she was chosen to save everyone. This revelation hinted that Tabitha might be facing a similar fate—possibly marking her as the next “chosen one.”

The funeral of Tian-Chen was another deeply emotional scene, followed by Boyd revealing to Ellis that they need to catch one of the monsters to learn more about them. The closing moments of the episode delivered a shocking twist when Jim heard a phone ringing at home. When he answered, he was stunned to hear the voice of his deceased son, Thomas, on the other end—a moment that raised plenty of new questions.

Review Thoughts:

This episode was easily one of the most dense and emotionally impactful to date. From continues to deliver for fans by not relying now the gimmicks of the horror and mystery. Rather it’s the emotional attachments created in the characters. This only happens through great storytelling and acting. Speaking of which, Harold Perrineau continues to put on an acting clinic that is nothing short of award-worthy.

What’s Next?

