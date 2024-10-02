Brace Yourselves For The War Of Vengeance In “Yudhra”!

Bollywood brings back the thrill of “Kill”! An intense action-thriller hit the big screens on September 20, 2024. Titled “Yudhra”, this menacing action-thriller has been written by Shridhar Raghavan, produced by Farhan Akhtar, and directed by Ravi Udyawar. It features Bollywood’s rising star Siddhant Chaturvedi in the titular role opposite Raj Arjun and Raghav Juyal as the antagonists.

As a hot-headed prisoner, Yudhra Rathore (Siddhant Chaturvedi), is released, he is assigned the mission to take down a powerful drug cartel headed by Firoz (Raj Arjun) and his son Shafiq (Raghav Juyal). But Yudhra’s intentions are far more deadly than just bringing down the drug mafia. He seeks vengeance from Firoz for his parents’ murder!

The Good:

Hattrick is not just made by the Indian cricket team, but you can also score it by working in Indian cinema! Raghav Juyal has proved this point by scoring a hattrick of stellar performances after resuming as the antagonist in Yudhra.

Although Siddhant Chaturvedi has the titular hype in the film, still the audiences are more keen to watch Raghav in his negative character. After intimidating the audiences with his terrific villainous roles in Kill and Gyaarah Gyaarah, he has proved with Yudhra that he has a promising career in Hindi cinema. Raj Arjun bags the role of the lead villain and Raghav’s on-screen father and his performance is equally enthralling.

Talking about Siddhant Chaturvedi, he will make your mind boggle with his impressive yet controversial action avatar who suffers from anger issues. You will witness rage in his eyes as he is bailed out from jail to track down a drug cartel. The sound effects and the choreography of the action and stunt sequences are top-class. You will feel the kicks and punches delivered. Jokes apart, you will forget to pop a lollipop in your mouth next time. I am seeing the use of something fragile like lollipop candies in bloody and gory action sequences for the first time. You will have to watch it to believe it!

Introducing Siddhant Chaturvedi in and as Yudhra!

Yudhra has secured a U/A certification on account of its bloody sequences. Some of the scenes are so messed up with gore that they can run shivers down your spine and make you freeze in your chairs. And these scenes occur suddenly within the screenplay! Inside the prison, as Siddhant as the titular character Yudhra transforms into ferocity, the bloodbath you will witness will be unbearable. You may have to watch it with your eyes closed. It will bring back the memories of the intense action-thriller “Kill”.

If you have watched Bollywood action-thrillers like Race (2008), you will experience the same amount of unpredictable and mind-boggling twists in Yudhra. Deception, betrayal, and revenge are the foundations of this story and even some cops characterize dishonesty. Everybody appears suspicious! The person you consider the hero actually turns out the villain; such is the level of the twists! You will have to watch the movie to get to know if the character Yudhra played by Siddhant is a hero or is actually a villain. I won’t spoil the thrill for you here. In short, raw action and suspense reloaded with some chilling thrill, that’s Yudhra!

Rock The Floor With Raghav Juyal as drug lord Shafiq in Yudhra!

Not just the action, but the powerful dialogues and the intimidating way in which they have been delivered will run chills down your spine. The dialogue delivery was super strong and appeared realistic. This gave the feel of a genuine 1990s-era Hindi action film.

This action-thriller has an exceptional supporting cast with Malavika Mohanan as the lead actress opposite Siddhant. They share a great on-screen chemistry. Apart from that, Gajraj Rao and Ram Kapoor lent massive support. Also, the locations, sets, visuals, and effects were outstanding. To be precise, this violent action-thriller gave a top-level cinematic experience!

The Bad:

We were waiting to enjoy the “could have been” ultimate face-off between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal. But that scene was so short that it lost its impact. That made me utterly disappointed even if this was a much-hyped action film. I was sad to see such an exciting screenplay end up with mediocrity.

Also, too many romantic tracks have been put which affected the flow of action and thrill. I believe it would have been a wise decision on the editor’s part if he had considered maintaining the flow instead of forcing unnecessary romantic songs in the middle of the screenplay.

The Verdict:

For some of you watching an action-thriller like Yudhra can turn out to be repetitive. If you are a Hindi cinema fan, you may have watched numerous movies from the 1990s and early 2000s having the same storyline.

The essence of this amazing action-thriller gets spoiled just because of its repetitive concept and too many forced romantic tracks. And my heartfelt thanks to the makers of this film for spoiling the face-off between Siddhant and Raghav which we were expecting to be much more action amplified.

Overall, Yudhra is a movie for action lovers only. Action fans, if you are excited to watch some deadly rivalry, blood-freezing fistfights, and daredevil stunts, then don’t miss out on Yudhra running at your nearest theaters.

Acting KAMAAL, Action DHAMAAL, Entertainment MALAMAAL!

Acting - 9/10 9/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9.6/10 9.6/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8/10 8/10

Setting/Theme - 8/10 8/10

Watchability - 7/10 7/10

Overall 8/10