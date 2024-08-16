Gyaraah Gyaraah Episode 1 Review: Thrilling Start and Mysterious Twist

“Gyaraah Gyaraah” kicks off with a gripping first episode that sets the stage for a thrilling journey into the unknown. ZEE5 Global’s latest series is a heady mix of nostalgia, suspense, and intrigue that keeps you on your toes from start to finish. If you’re looking for a show that blends the eerie with the dramatic, this might just be your next binge-watch.

A Carnival, a Kidnapping, and a Case Gone Cold

The episode opens in the 1990s, throwing us straight into the vibrant chaos of a carnival festival. The story follows a young girl, Aditi Tiwari, whose life takes a tragic turn when she is lured away by a mysterious figure. Aditi’s father, Hardev Tiwari, a renowned poet, is left devastated when his daughter is never seen again. The cinematography during this carnival scene is on point, with vivid colors and haunting shadows that foreshadow the dark events to come.

From the get-go, the show nails the eerie atmosphere. The way the camera captures Aditi’s final moments at the carnival—innocence lost in a crowd—hits you right in the gut. The moment her disappearance is revealed, the show wastes no time in building up the tension.

Cinematic Brilliance with a Side of Inconsistency

“Gyaraah Gyaraah” shines in its visual storytelling. The first episode is packed with creative camera angles and sequences that add to the suspense. There’s a scene where Aditi’s body is found wearing a monkey mask—cue the jump scare! This moment not only gives you a good jolt but also leaves you wondering about the significance of the monkey. Is it a nod to Hanuman, the Hindu deity, or is it something more sinister? The show smartly keeps you guessing.

However, while the cinematography is impressive, the acting can be a bit of a mixed bag. The performances range from compelling to slightly over-the-top, but the effort from the cast is palpable. You can tell they’re giving it their all, even if the execution isn’t always perfect. But hey, nobody’s perfect, right?

A Tale of Corruption and Guilt

The story takes a wild turn when we learn that the statute of limitations will soon prevent further investigation into Aditi’s case. The fact that the crime has gone unsolved for 15 years adds a sense of urgency and frustration. And then there’s this one cop, decked out in more gold than a rapper at the Grammys—gold watch, gold rings, the whole nine yards. Raghav Juyal’s character, Yug, is quick to point out the flashy jewelry, planting early seeds of suspicion. Who is this cop, and what’s his deal?

Yug himself is an intriguing character. He’s a cop with a chip on his shoulder, unafraid to talk back to his superiors. His guilt over not being able to help Aditi adds depth to his character. The show does a solid job of making you care about him, even if his methods are a bit unorthodox.

Flashbacks, Corruption, and a Sprinkle of the Supernatural

The show cleverly uses flashbacks to unravel the mystery. We’re taken back to the 90s to witness the harrowing moment when Aditi’s parents identify her body. The emotional weight of this scene is undeniable, and it’s here that we meet Shaurya Anthwal, a cop who clearly feels the weight of this unsolved case.

Kritika Kamra makes an appearance as a police officer, which raises some eyebrows. She’s either aging like fine wine or pulling double duty in this show. Either way, her presence adds another layer of intrigue.

As the episode progresses, we see our first signs of police corruption when Shaurya’s investigation leads him to a known crime lord. His superiors, however, seem more interested in sweeping things under the rug. But Shaurya isn’t one to back down. In a tense sequence, he roughs up some criminals to get the information he needs, showing that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to get justice.

A Chilling Revelation

Just when you think you’ve got a handle on the show, it throws in a supernatural twist. As Yug continues his investigation, strange things start happening—lights flicker, the weather turns ominous, and the clock strikes 11:11. The episode ends with a chilling reveal: Yug and Shaurya, separated by decades, can communicate through a walkie-talkie. This mind-bending moment raises a thousand questions, and you can’t help but wonder how this time-bending element will play out in future episodes.

But what really hooks you is the moment Shaurya finds the skeletal remains of Raghav Nautiyal, the main suspect in Aditi’s case, with a syringe still in his arm. The clock strikes 11:11, and in a spine-tingling twist, Shaurya gets shot. As if that wasn’t weird enough, Yug discovers that the walkie-talkie he used didn’t even have batteries. What’s going on here?

Final Thoughts

The first episode of “Gyaraah Gyaraah” does an excellent job of setting up a complex, layered mystery. It’s packed with suspense, supernatural elements, and a dash of corruption to keep things interesting. While the acting might wobble here and there, the story is compelling enough to keep you hooked. The show’s ability to blend different genres—thriller, mystery, supernatural—makes it a standout.

This episode leaves you with just enough answers to keep you satisfied but plenty of questions to make you come back for more. And with that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, you’ll definitely be tuning in for Episode 2.

Gyaraah Gyaraah Episode 1 Review: Thrilling Start and Mysterious Twist Acting - 7/10 7/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9/10 9/10

Plot/Screenplay - 9/10 9/10

Setting/Theme - 9/10 9/10

Watchability - 9/10 9/10

8/10 Overall 8.5/10