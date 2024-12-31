Baby John (2024): Yet Another Remake From The Lord Of Remakes!

Confused? I am talking about Bollywood here! This time, yet another remade action-thriller hit the big screens by the name “Baby John” which features Bollywood’s star-kid Varun Dhawan. Co-written and co-produced by Atlee Kumar, and directed by Kalees, Baby John hit theaters on Christmas 2024.

Ready To Go “Beast Mode” With Varun Dhawan!

An ordinary baker with a tormented past, and a notorious politician who wants to kill him. Be prepared to unveil a series of events in the past and the present as Varun Dhawan gets ready to lock horns with Jackie Shroff in the suspenseful yet remade action-drama, “Baby John”!

Baby John (2024) Official Trailer:

The Good:

A simple baker John Desvilla (Varun Dhawan) who lives a happy life with his young daughter, and a dreadful criminal politician Nanaji a.k.a Babbar Sher (Jackie Shroff), who is bent upon killing this innocent man. What’s so special about this ordinary man that an international criminal wants to kill him? Exciting and thrilling storyline, isn’t it? Well, you will have to stay tuned to the entire movie to unveil the mystery of “Baby John”!

Looking at Baby John’s posters, you will wonder why Varun Dhawan has been depicted in two avatars, a civilian and a police officer. This might confuse you. So, allow me to clear the matter. Varun plays a senior undercover cop in Baby John who is disguised as a baker and ready to take on the deadliest criminals in the world!

However, in the jungle, it’s not the cops who rule, but the lion, in Hindi, Sher! In Baby John, we have a lion who is superior to every other, the Barbary Lion, in Hindi “Babbar Sher”; a corrupt politician with a criminal background named Nanaji (Played by Jackie Shroff).

Experience The Action As Baby John Takes On Babbar Sher And His Gang!

Actually, Jackie Shroff’s terrific performance in Baby John is the sole reason why you would start finding this movie a bit different from the original South Indian film “Theri”. Jackie Shroff as the villain will make you feel intimidated and shocked. Otherwise, this film is an exact carbon copy of Theri.

You would also appreciate the raw and intense action sequences of Varun Dhawan. The film’s “beast mode” background music and slick cinematography add a thrilling essence to its screenplay.

You also must be thrilled about Salman Khan’s cameo in this movie. Salman Khan is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Sikandar and perhaps that’s the reason, nowadays, he is making a cameo appearance in almost every hyped Bollywood action-thriller. Maybe to promote himself and his upcoming movie. Baby John might be the father of all villains but Salman Khan is Baby John’s father. Who’s the daddy? No jokes this time because it’s the truth!

But the fact is that Salman’s cameo does not make an impact on Baby John’s screenplay. With or without the cameo, the intensity of the screenplay would have remained the same.

The Bad:

Hindi cinema is suffering from writer’s block. They don’t seem to come up with new interesting stories anymore. So, what do you do if you are a filmmaker in Bollywood? Just pick any South Indian movie and remake it with a different cast. That’s it!

In 2016, the Tamil action-thriller by writer and director Atlee, “Theri” was released which starred South India’s action star, Vijay. Vijay’s stardom, Atlee’s mass masala, and a sensitive and emotional storyline made Theri a mega-hit.

You can watch the Hindi-dubbed version of Theri for free on YouTube. Then why waste your time in the theaters for something like “Baby John” which was released at the end of 2024 and is an exact copy of that film? And that too when it stars a comedian like Varun Dhawan in a serious action role?

The problem with Varun Dhawan’s acting in Baby John is that he tried to match the aura of Vijay’s protagonist character in Theri. In that pursuit, his unique performance style and tactics faded away. Varun’s character rotates between comedy and serious action throughout the screenplay. Even if he maintains his form throughout the movie, you just won’t feel his impact because he keeps his original cocky form suppressed all the time. Also, Varun’s on-screen chemistry with his co-actress Keerthy Suresh was not up to the mark.

Varun Dhawan’s performance is somewhat bland. I have to say that comedian Rajpal Yadav’s one scene in the movie, surpassed Varun’s three-hour performance effort. To make it worse, besides being a remake, the first half of Baby John’s screenplay has been bundled with useless tracks that stretch it out and make it boring.

The Bouncy Track “Pikley Pom”

The Romantic Dance Track “Nain Matakka” Featuring Varun Dhawan With Keerthy Suresh

The Verdict:

Honestly, Baby John is just a one-time watch movie. Even if there is an emotional storyline, you won’t be able to connect with it because of Varun Dhawan’s bland acting. Popular filmmaker Atlee, who had enthralled us with Theri and Jawan is a mere presenter in Baby John. That’s why his impact as a director is also not felt here.

Also, the overhyped Telugu action drama Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun in the iconic role has acquired the attention of the Indian audience to such a level that Baby John just lost its stage. The only way to enjoy Baby John is that you do not concentrate on logic or keep too much expectation out of it.

From Action To Emotion: Embark On An Action-Packed Journey With Varun Dhawan As He Brings Baby John To Life!

Acting - 6/10 6/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9/10 9/10

Plot/Screenplay - 5.5/10 5.5/10

Setting/Theme - 6/10 6/10

Watchability - 7/10 7/10

Rewatchability - 3.5/10 3.5/10 Overall 6.2/10 6.2/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)