D23 2024: Agatha All Along Electrifies with a Witchy Musical Surprise

Marvel fans were treated to a spellbinding surprise at D23 2024 as Kathryn Hahn returned to her role as Agatha Harkness in a stunning musical performance, setting the stage for the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha All Along, premiering September 18.

Kathryn Hahn Leads a Musical Spectacle

Kathryn Hahn, reprising her role from WandaVision, enchanted the audience during Marvel Studios’ presentation at D23. Joined by a stellar cast including Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza, Hahn showcased her vocal talents in “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road,” a captivating new song penned by Oscar-winning duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Agatha All Along promises a deep dive into magic and mystery. It follows Agatha Harkness, a luckless witch, as she forms an alliance with a goth teen portrayed by Joe Locke. Under a distorting spell, Agatha finds hope when the teen urges her to tackle the legendary Witches’ Road.

This magical gauntlet challenges witches with daunting tasks and promises coveted rewards for success. The high stakes and perilous path offer Agatha a chance to regain what she’s lost. Together, they rally a desperate coven to confront the trials.

Unveiling Mysteries: Trailer and Poster Debut

The energy at D23 reached a crescendo when Hahn debuted a mysterious new trailer and poster for Agatha All Along. The trailer hints at a series filled with dark magic, thrilling adventures, and the charismatic villainy of Agatha Harkness. Fans were given a glimpse of the aesthetic and tone of the series. It seems to blend the comedic and dramatic elements that have made the character a fan favorite.

Looking Forward